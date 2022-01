The University of North Texas Health Science Center and Texas Christian University officials announced Wednesday that the two institutions will dissolve their medical school partnership and TCU will operate the school on its own. The school will be known as the TCU School of Medicine and TCU will be the degree-granting university, according to a […]

