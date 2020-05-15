HSC receives more than $90,000 for telehealth

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $90,625 to the University of North Texas Health Science Center to increase telehealth capabilities in response to the coronavirus.

These funds come directly from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.



“The persistence of the coronavirus pandemic has turned America’s hospitals into riskier places for healthcare workers and patients alike,” said U.S, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth.

“UNT Health Science Center has been on the frontlines of our community’s response to the coronavirus, working with the City of Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Public Health Department, and other partners to create solutions for a healthier community, while preserving city and county public health infrastructure” Granger said.

She said that HSC has played a key role in the expansion of testing for the virus in the Fort Worth area, and this new funding will help clinically train its health professionals in providing patients essential care and case management here and when they need services.

