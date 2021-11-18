Thursday, November 18, 2021
60.2 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEducation

IDEA Public Schools names Waters as new leader in Tarrant County

FWBP Staff
🕐 3 min read
brown wooden table and chairs
Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash

IDEA Public Schools has announced the hire of Dr. Dionel C. Waters as the new executive director of IDEA Public Schools Tarrant County. 

In the role, Waters will oversee eight schools across four campuses, guiding IDEA’s mission and driving the success of its more than 3,000 students in Tarrant County.

“IDEA’s track record of success and its commitment to the best possible education experience for every student only underscored my decision to join IDEA Tarrant County’s exceptional team as executive director,” said Waters. “I am excited to continue positively impacting the lives of students across DFW, ensuring that every IDEA scholar is equipped with the tools to make a difference in our community and around the world.” 

Waters joins IDEA with more than 13 years of experience as an educator and school administrator, most recently with International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas), where he served as principal for three years at the Arlington K-8 campus before moving into the executive director role for its educator preparation program. During his time at ILTexas, Waters was recognized for achieving 95% staff retention, 90% parent satisfaction and 98% daily attendance, on a campus of more than 1,200 students. 

“IDEA Tarrant County is always looking for talented and dedicated people who will enrich the lives of our students, bring a passion for education and deliver results for our campuses,” said Erich Holmsten, regional board president for IDEA Tarrant County. “We have an excellent leadership foundation and are confident that Dr. Waters will continue in the footsteps of our previous executive director, Ana Shropshire, in championing quality education for our students and building a robust charter school network in Tarrant County. We are excited to officially welcome him to the IDEA team.”

Waters graduated from Morehouse College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and child development. He holds a master’s degree in curriculum and teaching from Michigan State University and a dual master’s degree in business administration (MBA) and educational leadership from Dallas Baptist University. In 2018, he earned a Ph.D. in K-16 educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.

IDEA Public Schools first launched in Tarrant County in 2019 with the opening of IDEA Rise in West Fort Worth and IDEA Achieve in Haltom City. Since then, IDEA has expanded to eight schools across four campuses with the opening of IDEA Edgecliff in 2020 and IDEA Southeast in 2021. In total, IDEA Public Schools serves more than 3,000 students across Tarrant County. 

Previous articleClubCorp names marketing and innovation officer
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Texas-Rangers-Welcome
Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate