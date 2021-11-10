It’s official: Fort Worth ISD Proposition A passes

The Fort Worth Independent School District announced Tuesday, Nov. 9 that voters did approve a bond election measure that will enable the District to upgrade its middle schools and build four elementary schools.

Tarrant County election officials finalized the vote on Tuesday, one week after the election, counting provisional and mail-in ballots. It was the largest school district bond to pass in the state.

“We are thrilled that voters are in support of our plan to bring our aging middle schools up to standard,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “These funds will renovate some of our oldest campuses and bring them into alignment with our high schools.”

The measure, at $1.2 billion was also the largest of four propositions. The bond proposal that passed, Proposition A, will provide funds for the construction, renovation, and upgrade of middle schools throughout the District. It also will allow for the construction of a new elementary school in the Ventana neighborhood of Benbrook, as well as three other elementaries and four early childhood centers. It passed by 57 votes, 12,410 for and 12,353 against.

While Proposition A passed, Propositions B,C and D did not.

“We are also grateful for the many citizens who attended one of our 73 bond presentations – at town halls, community group and service club discussions, or neighborhood association meetings,” said Scribner. “Voting is a part of our democratic process and we are pleased to accept their decision.”