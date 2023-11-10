It’s official: TCU celebrates new president

Daniel W. Pullin was officially installed as president of Texas Christian University during an investiture ceremony held Thursday (Nov. 9) at TCU’s Van Cliburn Concert Hall.

Hosting the full-house event were Chancellor Victor J. Boschini and the TCU board of trustees. Attendees included other TCU officials; Fort Worth and Tarrant County community leaders; representatives of other local colleges and Big 12 Conference universities; and TCU students, faculty and staff.

In addition to formally conferring the responsibilities of president, the ceremony commemorated the first year of Pullin’s presidency – a year that coincided with TCU’s 150th anniversary.

“I am honored to have been entrusted with the role of helping lead TCU into its next 150 years,” Pullin said. “TCU’s vision of academic excellence and unrivaled student experience is a shared goal to which the entire Horned Frog community contributes. I look forward to working alongside Chancellor Boschini and all TCU leaders to ensure we reach our next level of distinction.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Boschini said TCU is “grateful for and strengthened by President Pullin’s dynamic leadership, innovative spirit and dedicated service. In a season of milestone celebrations, the investiture further celebrates our tradition of excellence and underscores the importance of our shared values as a community that strives for impact and the greater good.”

“Texas Christian University has a history of excellence and innovation,” said Kit Moncrief, chair of the board of trustees. “We are excited to welcome President Pullin as a leader who embodies these qualities and look forward to working with him and Chancellor Boschini to envision the next 150 years of TCU.”

TCU announced Pullin’s selection as the university’s president in December 2022 and he began his tenure in February 2023.

In addition to operational management, TCU said in a news release, Pullin’s “executive leadership and experience support and expand TCU’s focus on key goals, including academic excellence and reputation, student engagement and a culture of belonging.”