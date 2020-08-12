101 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Education Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for UT-Austin president
EducationGovernment

Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for UT-Austin president

By Texas Tribune
UT Tower

Other News

Sports

Big 12 OKs football season, paving way for UT-Austin, Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor to play

Texas Tribune -
By Raga Justin The start of the Big 12 Conference’s college football season will move forward as scheduled, conference...
Read more
Education

UT-Austin will keep “Eyes of Texas” as school song, but will rename buildings as Black students call for change

Texas Tribune -
By Reese OxnerJuly 13, 2020 The University of Texas at Austin is making several changes to address racial issues...
Read more
Education

Targeting a statue at A&M and a school song at UT, Texas college students are pushing for a reckoning on race

Texas Tribune -
Read more
Sports

Texas president to meet with students on athletes’ demands

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports WriterAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The interim president of the University of Texas said Monday he is scheduling...
Read more
Texas Tribune
Texas Tribunehttps://www.texastribune.org/

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune Aug. 12, 2020

Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for UT-Austin president” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The University of Texas System’s Board of Regents unanimously named Jay Hartzell the sole finalist for president of its flagship university on Tuesday.

Hartzell, former dean of the University of Texas at Austin’s business school, was namedinterim president in April after former president Greg Fenves stepped down. Fenves served five years at the helm at UT-Austin and is now president of Emory University in Atlanta.

“His work has been outstanding in these critical times that we’re facing. We’ve heard positive comments from members of the university community and the public about his effectiveness in his role,” Regents board Chairman Kevin Eltife said during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.

The board typically conducts a national search and appoints a presidential search advisory committee to select a president of an institution, but in this case the board invoked an alternative selection process. Eltife will appoint a committee to offer advice and evaluation on the sole finalist.

The Board of Regents approved an annual salary of $795,000 in June for Hartzell as interim president. In 2018, Fenves earned $762,220 as UT-Austin’s president.

Hartzell has a challenging semester ahead of him as leader of UT-Austin, overseeing the university’s pandemic response this fall and addressing calls from students and faculty about the racial inequity on campus.

“Leading The University of Texas as interim president has been an incredible honor, and I am equally honored to be named the sole finalist to lead this great university into the future,” Hartzell said in a statement after the board’s decision. “I look forward to serving my alma mater any way I can as we seek to overcome today’s challenges.”

Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

                <p>This article originally appeared in <a href="http://www.texastribune.org/">The Texas Tribune</a> at <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/08/12/jay-hartzell-ut-austin-president/">https://www.texastribune.org/2020/08/12/jay-hartzell-ut-austin-president/</a>.</p>
                <link rel="canonical" href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/08/12/jay-hartzell-ut-austin-president/">
                <p>The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
                <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/series/10th-anniversary/?utm_campaign=trib-marketing&utm_source=media_partners&utm_medium=website&utm_term=reprint-footer">Explore the next 10 years with us.</a></p>
                <script async src="https://dot.texastribune.org/analytics/2.1.0/pixel.js" data-dot-token="eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJ2ZXJzaW9uIjoiMi4xLjAiLCJjYW5vbmljYWwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy50ZXhhc3RyaWJ1bmUub3JnLzIwMjAvMDgvMTIvamF5LWhhcnR6ZWxsLXV0LWF1c3Rpbi1wcmVzaWRlbnQvIiwic291cmNlIjoicmVwdWIifQ.IQeAROCVduFEWFdS7FVOiaAElfd6r5kStvpmfezCh-I" integrity="sha256-V/E1nXUsi+Z2yh1yE1PqXV4UWalw4Qjn3utpFbqRKGI=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
Previous articleMedia mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97
Next articleIndustrial project with 1.4M SF set for Haslet
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Golden Triangle Branch Library to open on Aug. 18

FWBP Staff -
The Golden Triangle Branch Library, at 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd., will open its doors to the public for...
Read more
Commerical

SEDALCO Construction Services to donate 100 backpacks to Natha Howell Elementary

FWBP Staff -
A team from SEDALCO Construction Services will deliver 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to Natha Howell Elementary...
Read more
Government

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

AP News -
By MATT OTT AP Business Writer SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion...
Read more
Education

Texas Tech, Midwestern State reach agreement on partnership

FWBP Staff -
Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., issued on Aug. 6 statements regarding the memorandum of understanding...
Read more
Government

How it happened: Inside Biden’s search for a running mate

AP News -
By JULIE PACE, DAVID EGGERT and KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Gretchen Whitmer wanted out.The Michigan governor had caught the interest...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101