Jennifer Burton named executive director of the Northwest ISD Education Foundation

The Northwest ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors has approved Jennifer Burton – PHOTO – to lead the foundation as its new executive director effective July 13.

Burton, who served on the foundation’s board of directors from 2016 to 2020, brings more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising to her new role, the foundation said in a news release.



In addition to her work on the foundation board, Burton held similar positions as the director of corporate development for the Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Dallas-based nonprofit Dwell with Dignity. Prior to that, she was the executive director for Speedway Children’s Charities, a neighboring nonprofit whose mission is to support children in need in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.



“After serving on the NEF board of directors, I am thrilled to support the foundation and school district in a larger capacity. My children attend NISD schools and benefit directly from the profound impact NEF provides through teaching grants,” Burton said. “I am honored to join the team and excited to work collaboratively with NISD leaders to continue to raise awareness and support for NEF.”

Lesley Weaver, executive director of communications for the school district, said the district is looking forward to working with Burton.



“She brings passion, expertise and knowledge of the local business community that will be instrumental in helping the foundation carry out its mission. We feel very fortunate to have a partner and liaison like Mrs. Burton working alongside us to enhance opportunities for our students and staff,” Weaver said.



Burton earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of North Texas. She and her husband, Noah, have been married six years, have two children and have lived in the school district since 2014. Her son, Ranger, will be in first grade at Justin Elementary School and her daughter, Addison, will be in eighth grade at Pike Middle School this fall.

The Northwest ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization composed of community leaders and businesses. Private donations to the foundation benefit students and teachers by supporting activities not funded by tax dollars, the announcement said.

– FWBP staff