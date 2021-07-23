Kate Naughton Joins Fort Worth Leadership Academy Network

Fort Worth’s Leadership Academy Network (LAN) has announced that Kate Naughton was named director of data analytics and reporting. Established in 2019, the LAN is an innovative partnership between Texas Wesleyan University and Fort Worth ISD to sustain academic success at five previously underperforming elementary and middle schools.

Naughton will lead the LAN’s emphasis on collecting and evaluating student data as a means of expanding upon successful initiatives, addressing items of concern and capitalizing upon emerging opportunities. Naughton will oversee all LAN analytics and reporting activities, thereby supporting network leaders and principals at the Leadership Academies at Como Elementary, John T. White Elementary, Maude I. Logan Elementary, Mitchell Boulevard Elementary and Forest Oak Middle schools.

“Kate offers so much to this role,” said Priscila Dilley, senior officer of LAN. “She understands the importance of collecting, evaluating and acting upon relevant data, and she also brings a teacher’s perspective that enables her to see how that relates to helping children inside and outside of classrooms.”

Naughton brings 16 years of experience working within Fort Worth ISD to her new role. She joined the district in 2005 as a project development specialist. She went on to serve as an ESOL language arts teacher and evaluation specialist before becoming as a data specialist for the district in 2014. Naughton earned a bachelor’s degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Texas in 2004.

“Collecting and analyzing data helps campus leaders and teachers do their jobs more effectively, and that is a big part of what makes LAN successful,” said Naughton. “This is such an exciting opportunity for me to make an impact and be part of a great team.”