Lambert named interim dean of Tarleton College of Agriculture

Barry Lambert, Ph.D., has been named Interim dean of Tarleton State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, pending approval by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, which is expected. He succeeds Steve Damron, Ph.D., who retired Aug. 31.

Previously Associate Dean of the college and Associate Vice President for Research, Lambert joined the Tarleton faculty in 2003, advancing to Director of the Southwest Regional Dairy and Dean of the College of Graduate Studies. He also led the departments of Animal Science and Environmental and Agricultural Management.

“Dr. Lambert’s exceptional record of teaching, scholarship and service makes him the ideal choice to lead our agriculture and natural resources programs,” said Karen Murray, Ph.D., Tarleton Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. “I am pleased that we have someone of his caliber to serve in this capacity and appreciate his willingness to do so.”

Lambert has secured almost $20 million in research funding, published more than 60 refereed journal articles and presented at conferences worldwide. As a faculty fellow in the University Center for Instructional Innovation, he has received teaching and research awards.

“I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to serve my alma mater in this new role and lead one of the top agriculture programs in the nation,” he said. “It is a pleasure to work alongside so many talented and student-focused faculty each day.”

He earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science and master’s degree in biology from Tarleton and his Ph.D. in animal science from Kansas State University. He spent two years in a postdoctoral fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.