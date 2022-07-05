Leadership Academy Network names new deans, assistant principals

Fort Worth’s Leadership Academy Network (LAN) has announced the appointment of eight individuals for leadership roles at area school campuses.

The appointments include two deans of literacy and instructional initiatives, newly created positions representing the latest effort to provide innovative direction and instruction at LAN campuses. The deans, Meagan Pride and Fanny Sancen, will lead campus instructional programs to ensure high standards of student achievement, the LAN said in a news release.

Pride, who will fill the role at LAN elementary schools, has 15 years of educator experience and has worked within Fort Worth ISD since 2014. Sancen will serve as dean of literacy at the middle school level. She has 16 years experience serving in educator roles, including tenures at various Fort Worth ISD campuses.

The other appointees are assistant principals:

Crystelle Carr, assistant principal at the Forest Oak Middle school campus for seventh- and eighth-graders. Carr has worked as an educator within Fort Worth ISD for the past 15 years.

Shana Day, assistant principal at Forest Oak Sixth Grade campus. Day has been an educator for 23 years, including positions served within Fort Worth ISD.

Sonia Fortson, lead assistant principal at Forest Oak Sixth Grade campus. Fortson has 23 years educator experience, including several Fort Worth ISD assignments.

Julissa Gómez, assistant principal at John T. White Elementary. Gómez started her career with Fort Worth ISD and has served in various educator roles for 15 years.

assistant principal at John T. White Elementary. Gómez started her career with Fort Worth ISD and has served in various educator roles for 15 years. Krystle Marberry, assistant principal at the Forest Oak Middle School campus for seventh- and eighth-graders. Marberry has 14 years experience as an educator within Fort Worth ISD.

Julie Morgan, assistant principal at Como Elementary. Morgan has 13 years experience as an educator. She joined Fort Worth ISD in 2018.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“We are fortunate to have such talented educators and leaders in our schools. They bring a wealth of experience and a real heart for this work, and they will help us continue to support the personal and academic achievements of our students,” said Priscila Dilley, senior officer of LAN.

The LAN is an innovative partnership between Texas Wesleyan University and Fort Worth ISD established in 2019 to sustain academic success at five previously underperforming elementary and middle schools.