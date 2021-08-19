Lewis installed as president of Rotary Club of Fort Worth

Courtney G. Lewis, a senior vice president with BancorpSouth of the Fort Worth/Dallas area, is the new president of the Fort Worth Rotary Club downtown for the 2021-2022 year.

President Courtney was installed July 1 and joins a long line of exceptional community leaders with a distinction of being the first woman of color as the Rotary Club of Fort Worth’s President. President Courtney brings a fresh perspective of leadership that causes Rotarians to lean into their service and role.

“I initially joined Rotary as a way to network in the Fort Worth community as a young commercial banker and fell in love with the Service above Self motto. I grew up without a lot and have always felt a responsibility to reach back and help others who are less fortunate. This year I hope to keep the momentum that Past President Carlo created in making our Club more welcoming and one that reflects the community that we serve.” Lewis stated. “I became involved in Rotary in 2013, Martin Noto, my manager at the time, was my proposer.” We worked at Origin Bank which was then called Community Trust Bank,” Lewis stated. Mr. Noto has been a member since 2007, served as vice president 2018-2019 and currently serves on the Endowment Committee.

Lewis has served in numerous capacities within Rotary including but not limited to, serving on the Spelling Bee team in 2013, 2014 and 2015 alongside Carlo Capua and Jeff Whitfield. Served on the Veterans Service Committee in 2017, 2018 and 2019 under Betty Harvey’s leadership. And she led the first Regatta team to build a boat for the inaugural Whatever Floats your Boat event supporting the USS Fort Worth. Then co-captained with Ryan Barrera in a kayak in the second year’s event when the water was too high to launch the recycled boats. Also elected and served as Treasurer in the 2019-2020 year.

Martin Noto stated, “I am excited about Courtney serving as our Rotary Club President. She has all of the great attributes to do an outstanding job for our Club!”

“What is exciting is that we are evolving every day, and I am very excited to be part of the evolution. We have a very exciting year planned ahead,” Lewis shared.

Lewis holds a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University, on academic scholarship.

In addition to the Rotary Club, Lewis’s civic involvement includes Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth as Immediate Past-President and the Housing Channel, Board Chair, Camp Fire First Texas and Leadership Fort Worth.