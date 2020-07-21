91.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
EducationNews

Local schools to remain closed for on-campus attendance through at least Sept. 27

By FWBP Staff

FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner. (Photo by Samantha Calimbahin)

Other News

Health Care

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Fort Worth federal medical prison

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — More than 500 women at a federal medical prison in Fort Worth have tested positive for the...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on July 21 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a man in...
Read more
Health Care

Health care officials stress it’s safe to call 9-1-1 and visit hospitals for acute issues

FWBP Staff -
One of the alarming byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic is that people fearing exposure to the virus have been delaying emergency calls...
Read more
Government

Woman imprisoned in Fort Worth for leaking government secrets has COVID-19

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former government contractor serving a prison sentence in Texas after pleading guilty to mailing a classified...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The public health authorities in Tarrant County, Arlington and Burleson jointly ordered July 21 that public and non-religious private schools will be closed for on campus, face-to-face instruction or activities until Sept. 28 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said that students will return to local campuses when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, the district will open online. The Arlington ISD plans the same process.

“While this isn’t what everyone wanted to hear, we recognize that the decision was made in the best interest of safety for our students, staff members and community,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said. “We appreciate the work that went into making this decision and we know that leaves our parents, students and staff with many questions that we will begin answering today and in the coming days.”

Arlington classes will begin virtually on Aug. 17, the Arlington ISD said,

“We believe the best place for a child to learn is in the classroom with a high-quality teacher,” said Fort Worth ISD’s Scribner. “We also know our current public health crisis is making that a challenge. We will bring students back to class once it is safe to do so. Until then, our online instruction for the 2020-21 fall semester will be robust, organized, and a consistent experience for all students.”

The Mansfield ISD said that students will begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 12 in a virtual setting in compliance with the order.

Families who registered for in-person learning will begin attending in-person classes at their campus on Monday, Sept. 28, Mansfield said. Families who registered for online learning through the MISD Virtual Learning Academy will continue receiving instruction online.

“We are all in uncharted territory, both as parents and educators, and we appreciate your continued patience, flexibility and support,” the school district said.

The order was signed by Catherine A. Colquitt, M.D., medical director of Tarrant County; Cynthia Simmons, M.D., medical director of Arlington; and Steve Martin, M.D., medical director of Burleson.

The order by the doctors noted that the Texas Attorney General’s office has issued an opinion saying that Gov. Greg Abbott cannot mandate that religious school follow his orders.

“We strongly urge religious private schools to implement health and safety measures to protect the health and well-being of students, teachers, staff, parents and our community,” the doctors said.

The Arlington ISD will begin in the virtual environment and the district said students will receive instruction from their assigned teachers both through live and pre-recorded sessions. A numerical grading system will be implemented from the first day and technology and connectivity will be made available to those in need.

The Joint Control Order will allow teachers to teach their virtual classes from their home campus so that they have access to available resources.

The Fort Worth Independent School District said it is modifying its plans for the fall semester in light of the health officials joint order, the ISD said. District leaders have said the 2020-21 school year will begin as scheduled on Aug. 17.

The order by the local health authorizes said schools could not reopen for on-campus, face-to-face instruction or activities with these exceptions:

– Administrators, teachers, and staff may conduct or facilitate virtual or remote learning processes while on-campus provided they strictly follow the existing guidance for social distancing and facial coverings;

– All school-sponsored events and activities, including but not limited to clubs, sports, band, choir, fairs, exhibitions, academic and/or athletic competitions, and similar student activities may only take place remotely or outdoors, with social distancing requirements of a minimum of six feet, facial coverings, and other established safety protocols determined by the School System;

– Special education instruction may occur when necessary and in accordance with TEA guidelines so long as and when feasible facial coverings are worn over one’s nose and mouth, and social distancing measures of at least six feet are followed; and

– Students whose individual education plans cannot be implemented with remote learning or who have limited household connectivity to the internet may be provided in­person instruction with social distancing and facial coverings, as feasible.

The order said that individuals from the same household are not required to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Schools may continue to provide curbside meals from the school campuses while following federal, state and local guidelines to prevent transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace.

– Paul K. Harral

Previous articleColumn: Players shouldn’t get too comfortable with no fans
Next articleHealth care officials stress it’s safe to call 9-1-1 and visit hospitals for acute issues
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health Care

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Fort Worth federal medical prison

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — More than 500 women at a federal medical prison in Fort Worth have tested positive for the...
Read more
News

Poll: Pandemic hurting Americans’ finances in disparate ways

AP News -
By TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Crystal and Chris Martin put off some payments on their...
Read more
Government

Facing budget shortfalls, nearly 100 Texas mayors plead with Congress for coronavirus relief funding

Texas Tribune -
                    By Reese Oxner and Juan Pablo Garnham                     July 21, 2020
Read more
Education

UTA pledges additional $25 million in student scholarships

FWBP Staff -
The University of Texas at Arlington is expanding its ongoing commitment to students and families by ensuring an...
Read more
Government

Woman imprisoned in Fort Worth for leaking government secrets has COVID-19

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former government contractor serving a prison sentence in Texas after pleading guilty to mailing a classified...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX