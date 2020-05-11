Mansfield ISD Superintendent selected for COVID-19 recovery task force





Mansfield ISD Superintendent Kimberley Cantu has been chosen to be part of the School Superintendents Association (AASA) COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.

AASA launched the advisory panel to provide assistance to district leaders as they grapple with the challenges caused by the coronavirus that has forced the shutdown of tens of thousands of schools across the country, the school district said in an announcement.

The task force will consist largely of superintendents.

“School districts nationwide are working together in incredible new ways to support students and families while continually rethinking and reinventing learning during this time,” Cantu said.

“I hope our work on this Task Force will serve as a guide for how to maneuver new challenges that continue to present themselves as we reflect on the spring and plan and prepare for the summer and fall. We are all in this together, and the Task Force is a unified resource that will help other school leaders all over the country.”

The panel’s kick-off meeting is scheduled to focus on reopening schools effectively during the COVID-19 environment. Topics will include student/staff safety, and online instruction and learning.

AASA is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world with the mission of supporting and developing effective school system leaders.