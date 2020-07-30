77.7 F
Med students launch back-to-school supplies drive

By FWBP Staff
grayscale photography of teacher standing near chalkboard and children sitting on chairs
Photo by Austrian National Library on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
Second-year medical students at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine have announced a Virtual Back to School Supplies Drive as one way to assist Fort Worth communities during the pandemic.
“We know school supplies are expensive, and it can be difficult for families to make all the necessary purchases. With the economic downturn as a result of this pandemic, we expect this problem to be compounded,” the students said in an announcement.
In an ordinary school year. teachers could quickly provide school supplies for students who weren’t able to purchase everything, but that will be impossible in a virtual setting.


“Our mission is to gather these school supplies so that students in our community can continue to be successful in their educational endeavors,” the announcement said.
There are several ways to participate:

VIRTUAL DONATIONS
You can see a list of supplies on our Amazon Wishlist at https://linktr.ee/fwmdback2school
Make your purchase and ship it off. There’s no need to worry about the address.
IN-PERSON DONATIONS
You can see and print a PDF list of supplies at https://linktr.ee/fwmdback2school

Make your purchase in-store at your convenience.
Drop it off at our collection site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday at the Interdisciplinary Research and Education Building (IREB) at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, 3430 Camp Bowie Blvd., 76107. Look for the collection bins on the 1st Floor just inside the NW entry doors.
“We are so excited to be partnering with our Fort Worth communities: Como, Stop 6, Northside and Diamond Hill. A donation can go a long way for these students. You are setting up the future doctors, nurses, teachers and more, for success,” the students said in their announcement.
– FWBP Staff

