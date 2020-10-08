Museum of Science and History: new hours and reopened Energy Blast

Energy Blast lets visitors to the Museum of Science and History explore the ways Fort Worth powers-up and what that might look like in the future.



The museum said the reopened attraction is now touchless.

Energy Blast exhibit allows visitors to discover several different types of renewable and non-renewable sources of energy, learn about the pros and cons of each, and get the chance to see them in action in an innovative “Model City” experience.

Please note that only the “Energy Library” and “Model City” portions of Energy Blast are currently open. The 4D ride remains closed, the museum said in a news release.

The exhibit is recommended for 3rd Grade and up.

LITTLE SCHOLARS PROGRAM STILL AVAILABLE

Sign up for the museum’s Little Scholars Program. First through fifth grade students in the Fort Worth Independent School District will get help with their virtual learning needs while being immersed in the museum environment.



Students are organized into “pods” of 10 and meet Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. Each pod will have a teacher and an assistant to facilitate their course work.

Scholarships are available for qualifying students.

Learn more: https://www.fwmuseum.org/learn/little-scholars-program

For a full list of all available exhibits and recommended age ranges, please visit the museum’s What’s Open page.

https://www.fwmuseum.org/explore/exhibitions

To reflect the partial reopening, Museum admission is temporarily priced at the reduced rate of $9 for guests.



NEW HOURS

Alongside the reopening of most of the first floor, the museum is announcing new hours that began the week of Oct. 5.

Monday – Friday: Closed

Saturday: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. with a Members-only hour from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m.

Purchasing tickets online is strongly encouraged, which enables touchless entry for guests and timed ticketing to meet Tarrant County occupancy guidelines.

https://buy.fwmuseum.org/events