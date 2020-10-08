80.7 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 8, 2020
- Advertisements -
Education Museum of Science and History: new hours and reopened Energy Blast
Education

Museum of Science and History: new hours and reopened Energy Blast

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Business

Charles Schwab completes its $22B purchase of TD Ameritrade; plans 2021 move to Westlake

AP News -
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Charles Schwab has completed its roughly $22 billion acquisition of rival broker TD Ameritrade.
Read more
Education

Museum of Science and History: new hours and reopened Energy Blast

FWBP Staff -
Energy Blast lets visitors to the Museum of Science and History explore the ways Fort Worth powers-up and...
Read more
Transportation

Trinity Metro expands on-demand in Near Southside

FWBP Staff -
Trinity Metro’s Near Southside ZIPZONE, an on-demand daily transportation option, is expanding its service area to include more access to grocery shopping...
Read more
Health Care

Commentary: Have regular eye exams to preserve vision for life, even during COVID-19

FWBP Staff -
October 8 is World Sight Day DAVID ENDICOTT
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Energy Blast lets visitors to the Museum of Science and History explore the ways Fort Worth powers-up and what that might look like in the future.

The museum said the reopened attraction is now touchless.
Energy Blast exhibit allows visitors to discover several different types of renewable and non-renewable sources of energy, learn about the pros and cons of each, and get the chance to see them in action in an innovative “Model City” experience.
Please note that only the “Energy Library” and “Model City” portions of Energy Blast are currently open. The 4D ride remains closed, the museum said in a news release.
The exhibit is recommended for 3rd Grade and up.
LITTLE SCHOLARS PROGRAM STILL AVAILABLE
Sign up for the museum’s Little Scholars Program. First through fifth grade students in the Fort Worth Independent School District will get help with their virtual learning needs while being immersed in the museum environment.

Students are organized into “pods” of 10 and meet Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. Each pod will have a teacher and an assistant to facilitate their course work.
Scholarships are available for qualifying students.
Learn more: https://www.fwmuseum.org/learn/little-scholars-program
For a full list of all available exhibits and recommended age ranges, please visit the museum’s  What’s Open page.
https://www.fwmuseum.org/explore/exhibitions
To reflect the partial reopening, Museum admission is temporarily priced at the reduced rate of $9 for guests.

NEW HOURS
Alongside the reopening of most of the first floor, the museum is announcing new hours that began the week of Oct. 5.
Monday – Friday: Closed
Saturday: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. with a Members-only hour from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m.
Purchasing tickets online is strongly encouraged, which enables touchless entry for guests and timed ticketing to meet Tarrant County occupancy guidelines.
https://buy.fwmuseum.org/events

Previous articleTrinity Metro expands on-demand in Near Southside
Next articleCharles Schwab completes its $22B purchase of TD Ameritrade; plans 2021 move to Westlake
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Education

Grow Your Own residency program yields nine new teachers

FWBP Staff -
New minds and fresh faces will be nurturing children who attend the Leadership Academy at John T. White Elementary School this year...
Read more
Education

Harvard Business School renames building for Fort Worth ISD, TCU alumnus

FWBP Staff -
The Harvard Business School is renaming a building on its campus in honor of James I. Cash, a 1965 graduate of I.M....
Read more
Education

Child Care Associates re-opens 20 early education campuses

FWBP Staff -
Child Care Associates (CCA) reopened all 20 of its early education centers Oct. 5, offering low-income families quality...
Read more
Education

UTA receives $800K to drive social change

FWBP Staff -
The University of Texas at Arlington has received $800,000 to empower two of its programs that drive social change. 
Read more
Education

UT Arlington enrolls largest freshman class

FWBP Staff -
UTA enrolls largest freshman class in university history The University of Texas at Arlington has enrolled its largest freshman...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101