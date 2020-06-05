Neeley School partners with Hispanic Chamber for MBA scholarships

The TCU Neeley School of Business and the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have committed to a three-year partnership to provide annual scholarships to FWHCC members to help multicultural professionals obtain a full-time MBA degree at TCU.



The scholarship includes full tuition and waiver of all fees for two academic years to attend the full-time TCU MBA program, a value of more than $120,000, and covers the cost of a two-year membership in the FWHCC, the organizations said in a news release.



“This partnership supports our diversity and inclusiveness initiative while also supporting transformative educational experiences for highly qualified candidates,” said Stephen Jenkins, director of graduate admissions and recruitment for the TCU Neeley School of Business.



Andres Crosby

The first recipients of the full-time TCU MBA scholarships, Andres Crosby and Glenda Diaz, will begin the full-time TCU MBA in Fall 2020.

“I am excited to learn solutions for the post-COVID-19 business world and develop meaningful relationships with my peers and professors in the TCU MBA program,” said Crosby, a senior project manager for American Airlines.

Diaz is a realtor with Kelly Williams .

“I look forward to networking with intelligent, driven people and creating lasting relationships. I am excited about the opportunity to broaden my knowledge and build on my expertise,” Diaz said.



“Our chamber celebrates Andres and Glenda, two exceptional candidates, as they embark on an academic journey that is sure to amplify their professional success,” said Anette Landeros, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “We are thankful for TCU Neeley’s partnership and commitment to supporting the development of diverse business leaders. Glenda and Andres will be valuable additions to their cohort.”

TCU MBA faculty are ranked No. 1 in the world by The Economist. The TCU MBA ranks No. 4 in Texas by Bloomberg Businessweek and No. 8 in the country of Best Administered MBA Program by The Princeton Review.



“TCU MBA graduates receive more than a degree; they experience true professional transformation. We want to make sure as many qualified applicants as possible get that opportunity,” said Daniel Pullin, the John V. Roach Dean of the TCU Neeley School of Business.

– FWBP Staff