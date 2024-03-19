TCU’s Neeley School of Business gets new dean

Veteran business school administrator Craig Crossland has been selected as John V. Roach Dean of Texas Christian University’s Neeley School of Business.

Crossland, who has been serving as senior associate dean for academic programs for the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, was selected following a nationwide search, TCU said in a news release. He will assume his new position June 30.

As dean, the release said, Crossland will provide creative vision and leadership for the business school while fostering collaborative opportunities for the school, both internally and externally, to engage students, faculty and corporate enterprise in furthering the school’s mission.

“The impressive experience and success Dr. Crossland had as a senior associate dean of the Mendoza College of Business is a winning match for TCU and the Neeley School of Business,” said Interim Provost Floyd L. Wormley Jr. “His leadership and vision will enhance TCU Neeley’s already notable reputation for excellence in business education and innovation. Under his guidance, our business school will continue to grow as a model for student success and academic excellence locally, nationally and internationally.”

“Texas Christian University is proud to welcome Dr. Craig Crossland as the new John V. Roach Dean of the Neeley School of Business,” added President Daniel W. Pullin. “His innovative mindset and proven leadership at one of the top business schools in the country will enhance and accelerate TCU Neeley’s already growing stature among the top 50 undergraduate and graduate schools nationally. With Crossland joining our amazing team of academic deans, we eagerly anticipate reaching greater achievements together.”

Crossland holds a Ph.D. in business administration from Pennsylvania State University, an MBA from the University College Dublin (Ireland) and a bachelor of physiotherapy from the University of Queensland (Australia). He has extensive leadership and administrative experience within academic professional societies, including serving as associate editor of Strategic Management Journal and as director, treasurer and officer of the Strategic Management Society.

In his previous position Crossland was responsible for leadership of five undergraduate majors, nine undergraduate minors and eight graduate programs. He was instrumental in establishing the first Ph.D. in management at the Mendoza College of Business; led the process of reconfiguring the former Mendoza Executive MBA program into a Global EMBA; and co-created ND Boost to support Notre Dame associate professors in pursuing promotion to full professor.

“I’m deeply honored to serve as the next John V. Roach Dean of the Neeley School of Business and want to extend my sincere thanks to President Pullin, Interim Provost Wormley, and the entire TCU community for this wonderful opportunity,” Crossland said. “It was clear from the beginning of the interview process what a special place TCU is, how strongly people identify with this outstanding university, and the extent of the positive momentum already in place.

“In my new role, I look forward to working with Neeley students, staff, and faculty to provide an integrated, world-class student experience, enhance the school’s reputation for research excellence, build new collaborations across campus and with the business community, and further strengthen the Neeley School’s renowned culture of inclusive excellence.”