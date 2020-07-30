New assistant principal at John T. White

Ernest Thomas has been named the new assistant principal of the Leadership Academy at John T. White Elementary School, one of five Fort Worth ISD campuses comprising the Leadership Academy Network, an innovative partnership between the district and Texas Wesleyan University.

Thomas previously taught STEM to seventh- and eighth-graders at the Leadership Academy of Forest Oak. His teaching career began at Fort Worth ISD’s Meadowbrook Middle School. He then taught at Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School before transferring to Forest Oak.

“Ernest has extensive teaching experience, and in this leadership role his expertise will continue to make a difference in the lives of our students,” said Priscila Dilley, senior officer of the Leadership Academy Network. “He believes partnerships with parents and community partners are essential to enriching learning at John T. White Elementary.”

Thomas served in the armed forces for 12 years before receiving his undergraduate degree from Ashford University in Canton, Iowa. He later earned his master’s degree at the University of Texas Arlington in educational leadership and policy studies.

Leadership Academy Network schools are open-enrollment campuses that do not charge tuition or give entrance exams.

