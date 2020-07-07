New principal at Leadership Academy at Como Elementry School

Shawn Rogers Buchanan has been named the new principal of the Leadership Academy at Como Elementary School, one of five Fort Worth ISD campuses comprising the Leadership Academy Network.

This innovative partnership between the district and Texas Wesleyan University serves to sustain and grow student academic success, the Leadership Academy Network said in a news release.

Most recently, Buchanan served as executive director of elementary school leadership at Fort Worth ISD.

Buchanan began her career teaching in Fort Worth in 1994. In 2004, she was promoted to an assistant principal position at Morningside Elementary School and later took the reins as principal at Edward J. Briscoe Elementary School, which was nominated as a National Blue-Ribbon School under her leadership.

“The Leadership Academy model is based on highly effective leaders and educators, and Shawn certainly fits the bill,” said Priscila Dilley, senior officer of the Leadership Academy Network. “She has extensive experience working with campus teams and building quality schools that shape quality teachers, especially in turnaround situations. She will be a wonderful addition to our Leadership Academy Network team,” Dilley said.

Buchanan earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas Christian University.

Buchanan will work closely with fellow principals and Leadership Academy Network officers to develop customized, campus-level initiatives to help students excel and thrive. Leadership Academy Network schools are open-enrollment campuses that do not charge tuition or give entrance exams, the news release said.

The Leadership Academy Network, established in 2019, maintains Fort Worth ISD’s Leadership Academy model while leveraging the institutional resources of the Texas Wesleyan School of Education.

Network schools are the Leadership Academies at Como Elementary, John T. White Elementary, Maude I. Logan Elementary, Mitchell Boulevard Elementary and Forest Oak Middle School.

Texas Wesleyan is a long-time partner to Fort Worth ISD. The University’s School of Education offers innovative and exceptional experience in classroom instruction, curriculum and administration.

The partnership was made possible by 2017 Texas Senate Bill 1882, which enables districts to expand the diversity of school options, bring in targeted expertise and empower school leaders and partners with greater autonomy.

Texas Wesleyan was selected by Fort Worth ISD to sustain and support the district’s Leadership Academy model by managing the schools in accordance with a performance contract mutually negotiated by the partners.

– FWBP Staff