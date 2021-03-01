Our Lady of Victory Catholic School to close

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth said in a news release that it was informed Feb. 23 that the Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur will close Our Lady of Victory Catholic School at 3320 Hemphill St. at the end of this school year.

Bishop Michael Olson first heard of this decision in a conversation with Sister. Patricia Ridgley, Regional Superior for the Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur. The diocese was not consulted on this decision, Olson said in the statement.

The Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur have owned and overseen Our Lady of Victory Catholic School since 1910.

Olson said that the diocese commits to assist the families of OLV School to find other Catholic schools within the Diocese of Fort Worth for their children to attend for next school year.

“We also stand ready to assist the faculty and staff to find employment elsewhere within the diocese, where available,” Olson said.

“Although the Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur will no longer be providing Catholic education through its Catholic school within the Diocese of Fort Worth, we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the Sisters in supporting and ministering to the poor and disenfranchised in our North Texas community,” Olson said.

The school’s website said the story of Our Lady of Victory School begins in 1908.

The Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur were teaching at St. Ignatius Academy located in downtown Fort Worth in a building next to St. Patrick’s Cathedral still used by St. Patrick’s parishioners.

Because of the number of students, the Sisters decided that a new, larger school must be built.

The Sisters, mostly in their 20s and 30s, began looking for land, eventually acquiring 26 acres of land located at the end of the trolley line from downtown Fort Worth.

Ground was broken on March 25, 1909, and school was scheduled to open on Sept. 12, 1910, but there were construction delays and the first sisters finally came on Sept. 8, just four days before the start of school. The five story, red brick Gothic revival-style building was usable but far from complete.

When the school formally opened on Sept. 12, the Sisters welcomed 31 boarders and 41 day students in grades one through high school. Enrollment was for girls only.

The high school and college began in 1930. OLV Elementary School began its separate history in 1953 when the present school building was constructed and opened with 181 students, including boys who were now accepted as students.

“Our Lady of Victory was Fort Worth’s first fully integrated school, public or private. Early in the 1950s, Sister Teresa Webber, the Provincial, was the sister responsible for making this decision and standing firm with it. The school lost some students but gained much in giving the example of acting on Christian principles,” the history said.