99.7 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
EducationManagement

Petty joins T3 Partnership

By Robert Francis

Other News

Government

Former Star-Telegram reporter named communications officer at District Attorney’s office

FWBP Staff -
Anna Tinsley Williams, a veteran reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, has been named communications officer for the...
Read more
Business

Twelve Selected as 2020 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M

FWBP Staff -
Twelve Aggies – four of them from North Texas – have been selected as the 2020 recipients of...
Read more
Education

Petty joins T3 Partnership

Robert Francis -
Sam Petty, a Fort Worth native passionate about giving back to her hometown,...
Read more
Commerical

Sundt Foundation donates to five North Texas charities

FWBP Staff -
The Sundt Foundation awarded $10,000 in grants to five North Texas nonprofits during its third-quarter disbursement, the foundation...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Sam Petty

Sam Petty, a Fort Worth native passionate about giving back to her hometown, has recently become manager of strategic philanthropy and communications for Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership.
The T3 Partnership is a new initiative that aims to ensure more Tarrant County students have the training and skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce.
Petty previously was executive director of the USS Fort Worth LCS-3 Support Committee, a non-profit focused on the achievements of the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat ship named after Fort Worth. Petty continues to serve on the board under Hannah Bell, the new executive director.
Launching in Fall 2020, the T3 Partnership will provide a variety of programs designed to inform and engage students and families about college and career pathways.
Petty also co-chair of the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts Alumni Association and stays involved with the Tarrant Transit Alliance.
Petty graduated from Saint Edward’s University in Austin with a bachelor’s degree in art and graphic design. She worked with multiple creative departments throughout Texas and Colorado before eventually starting her own freelance design company in 2016.
https://t3partnership.org

T3 PartnershipThe Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership aims to ensure more Tarrant County students obtain a postsecondary credential and each student has the training and skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce.t3partnership.org

– FWBP Staff

Previous articleSundt Foundation donates to five North Texas charities
Next articleTwelve Selected as 2020 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Texas Women’s Foundation Announces Virtual Viewpoints: Celebrating Black Philanthropy

FWBP Staff -
Texas Women's Foundation invites the community to its Virtual Viewpoints: Celebrating Black Philanthropy program on Thursday, Aug. 20,...
Read more
Management

Star-Telegram owner, The McClatchy Company gets new CEO

FWBP Staff -
Chatham Asset Management announced Aug. 7 that Tony Hunter will become chief executive officer of The McClatchy Company...
Read more
Business

Texas universities have started shedding jobs and are bracing for a serious financial hit

Texas Tribune -
By Raga Justin, The Texas Tribune Aug. 7, 2020 "Texas universities have started shedding...
Read more
Culture

Feeling guilty about drinking? Well, ask the saints

AP News -
Michael Foley, Baylor University Each year the holidays bring...
Read more
Education

Texas universities have started shedding jobs and are bracing for a serious financial hit

Texas Tribune -
By Raga Justin, The Texas Tribune Aug. 7, 2020 "Texas universities have started shedding...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101