Petty joins T3 Partnership

Sam Petty, a Fort Worth native passionate about giving back to her hometown, has recently become manager of strategic philanthropy and communications for Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership.

The T3 Partnership is a new initiative that aims to ensure more Tarrant County students have the training and skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce.

Petty previously was executive director of the USS Fort Worth LCS-3 Support Committee, a non-profit focused on the achievements of the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat ship named after Fort Worth. Petty continues to serve on the board under Hannah Bell, the new executive director.

Launching in Fall 2020, the T3 Partnership will provide a variety of programs designed to inform and engage students and families about college and career pathways.

Petty also co-chair of the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts Alumni Association and stays involved with the Tarrant Transit Alliance.

Petty graduated from Saint Edward’s University in Austin with a bachelor’s degree in art and graphic design. She worked with multiple creative departments throughout Texas and Colorado before eventually starting her own freelance design company in 2016.

