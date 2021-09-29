Priscila Dilley: Coming back from remote learning

Leadership Academy Network Senior Officer Priscila Dilley on coming back from remote learning How do schools known for substantial educational improvement rebound after a year of remote instruction that raised concerns of learning losses? Priscila Dilley courtesy Priscila Dilley, senior officer of Fort Worth’s Leadership Academy Network (LAN), a partnership between Fort Worth ISD and […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free