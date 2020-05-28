Read Fort Worth holds Parent Appreciation Day

Read Fort Worth celebrated the end of a challenging school year with Parent Appreciation Day May 27, a daylong event that honored parents and caregivers for their unwavering support of their children during these challenging times.

“We have always known – and decades of research and data support – that parents and parent figures in a child’s life are the most significant predictor of a child’s success in school,” Read Fort Worth Executive Director Elizabeth Brands said. “Parents have never been more crucial than now, as learning shifted this spring from classrooms to homes.”

Read Fort Worth teamed with Fort Worth ISD and the City of Fort Worth to champion Parent Appreciation Day. Built around an “End of the Year Awards” theme, Parent Appreciation Day featured downloadable award certificates for parents and students, video messages of thanks, and social media shareables.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and FWISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner each personally recorded video messages of appreciation that are available across partner social media channels.

The downloadable awards include categories for both parents and students, such as “Favorite Teacher” and “#1 Student,” and customizable certificates that can include any messaging. The social media shareables include fun graphics, along with the hashtags #MoreThanAParent and #ParentAppreciation. Many of the materials are available in Spanish.

Materials are available at: https://bit.ly/ReadFortWorthParents