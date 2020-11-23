Literacy Accord of the city, the Fort Worth ISD and Read Fort Worth formalized

Read Fort Worth, Fort Worth ISD and the City of Fort Worth have reaffirmed their commitment to assuring that FWISD PK-3rd grade students continue to have access to critical tools to help them read on grade level during one of the most challenging years in recent history.

FWISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and Read FW’s Executive Director Elizabeth Brands provided a socially distanced update from FWISD’s Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary School Library via zoom to key stakeholders Nov. 18 and announced the Literacy Accord.

The Literacy Accord is the foundation upon which Read FW partners with Fort Worth ISD and the city to continue to encourage and build consensus and unity among Literacy Partners with significant and critical outcomes that benefit FWISD students. While the organizations have been working together for the last five years, the announcement marked a formalization of that partnership.

“COVID-19 has created a myriad of challenges for our community, our families and our children,” commented Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “Making sure our children continue to garner the education they deserve and are able to read on level is more important than ever. Working hand in hand with Read FW and FWISD is a critical piece of our commitment.”

Read FW’s foundational pillars include increasing school readiness, reducing chronic absence, preventing summer slide, counteracting family stressors and elevating teacher quality.

During the summer, Read FW prioritized four pyramids and six zip codes where the data showed they could make the most significant impact for students and families. Data and feedback continue to show this approach is working.

Before schools went virtual due to COVID-19 in March, average daily attendance at eight FWISD elementary campuses was 96.4 percent.

After students transitioned to remote learning, Read FW partnered with AT&T, Facebook, and FWISD to purchase 6,000 hot spots and distribute those to students’ homes after using FWISD-collected data about its families to know which homes were without Internet. Parent surveys and family feedback indicated families also needed IT support, which was also provided.

“There is not a more opportune time to recommit to the partnership with Read Fort Worth and double down on our efforts regarding early literacy,” said Scribner. “The impact of the pandemic has shown us that it is a critical time for our students.”

In the face of a global pandemic and alongside Read FW, teachers visited the homes of 1,000 students, delivering more than 5,000 literacy packets and signing up 1,200 families to receive weekly text messages with academically and developmentally appropriate instructional messages.

Teachers transformed in-person learning to virtual platforms and then transitioned back to classrooms tasked with assessing the academic and social-emotional impact of COVID-19 on their students’ lives. all while navigating rigorous health protocols to keep themselves and their students safe.

“We owe so much to our teachers for their devotion to students. We can look to national research which consistently shows that teachers are the single most important school-related factor to a child’s success, even more so than school facilities or leadership. And we need not look further than our own neighborhoods to see the positive impact of excellent teachers here in Fort Worth, “ said Brands, Read FW Executive Director and The Morris Foundation Head of Education Giving.

Attendance remains a key strategic priority for Read FW because it is such an important indicator of success. Students who miss just 10 percent of school (or one day every two weeks) score 60 points lower than regularly attending students on 3rd grade reading tests.

To continue to support school attendance, Read FW, in partnership with FWISD and Solomon Bruce Consulting’s Managing Principal Dr. Joe Michels, is creating a new literacy and attendance program for both in person and virtual students.

The Read FW Don Babers Reading Rewards Program is in memory and honor of Don Babers who recently passed away.

“Mr. Babers was a member of our Board, a friend, and an ardent champion for families. He lived a life of service and deep commitment for the lives of those in his community,” said Brands.

Starting with the next grading period, every PK-3rd grader who has perfect attendance in person or virtually, will receive a book. The program will serve traditional elementary schools in the same pyramids in which Read FW served students and families during the summer.

