Revolver to support Texas A&M Brewing Education Scholarship

Revolver announced June 15 the launch of a Brewing Education Scholarship. The award will support minority students pursuing a degree in Food Science and Technology in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“While the craft brewing industry is an incredible place to work, it’s woefully short of diverse voices,” said James Gleaves, president of Revolver. “We hope this scholarship will knock down barriers and provide opportunities for minority students to work in the industry, ultimately creating a more inclusive environment.”

Molson Coors Beverage Company, the parent company of Revolver, is donating $50,000 to endow the award, and each recipient will receive $2,500 annually. The awards are open to students who identify as Hispanic, Black/African American, American Indian, Asian, Pacific Islander, and/or LGBTQ+. They must want to pursue a career in fermentation and brewing sciences after completing their degree at Texas A&M University.

The partnership is the latest Education Scholarship Program announced last fall by Tenth & Blake, the U.S. craft division of Molson Coors. Colorado State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Oregon State University and University of Wisconsin–Madison all have similar programs in place with other Tenth & Blake partners, including AC Golden, Terrapin, Hop Valley and Leinenkugel’s, respectively.

The recipients of the Brewing Education Scholarship will also have an opportunity to put their knowledge to the test through interviewing and potentially completing a paid summer internship at the Revolver Brewery in Granbury.

“We are excited to partner with Revolver Brewing to continue making strides that shape the future of the food science profession,” said Bhimu Patil, Ph.D., interim head of Texas A&M’s Department of Food Science and Technology. “The scholarship from Revolver Brewing will provide our students with enhanced educational and professional opportunities in an effort to best prepare and empower diverse voices to lead the industry.”

Funding for the scholarship program is made possible through the Molson Coors social justice initiative—an effort that directs funds to organizations focused on social justice, community building, equality and empowerment.

https://revolverbrewing.com/