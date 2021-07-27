Sara Richardson promoted to VP for Advancement

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas announces the promotion of Sara Richardson as the new Vice President for Advancement.

Richardson has more than 15 years of experience in fundraising for the nonprofit sector and brings a distinguished and proven track record of building relationships to raise major gifts with individuals, foundations and corporations, the organization said in a news release.

She previously served as the BRIT Director of Philanthropy, working closely with stakeholders and senior leadership to create a caring community of support. Her expertise also includes planning successful galas and launching strategic initiatives to increase donor retention.

Richardson serves on the board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Fort Worth Metro Chapter and is an active member of the Women’s Policy Forum. Richardson is a native of Fort Worth and earned a bachelor of science degree from Texas Christian University.