Tuesday, July 27, 2021
98.8 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEducation

Sara Richardson promoted to VP for Advancement

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Sara Richardson

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas announces the promotion of Sara Richardson as the new Vice President for Advancement.

Richardson has more than 15 years of experience in fundraising for the nonprofit sector and brings a distinguished and proven track record of building relationships to raise major gifts with individuals, foundations and corporations, the organization said in a news release.

She previously served as the BRIT Director of Philanthropy, working closely with stakeholders and senior leadership to create a caring community of support. Her expertise also includes planning successful galas and launching strategic initiatives to increase donor retention.

Richardson serves on the board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Fort Worth Metro Chapter and is an active member of the Women’s Policy Forum. Richardson is a native of Fort Worth and earned a bachelor of science degree from Texas Christian University.

Previous article🔒 Dallas-Fort Worth area ranked No. 2 for commercial, multifamily starts for first half of 2021
Next articleArlington-based provider of x-ray inspection services sold
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate