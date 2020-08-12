101 F
SEDALCO Construction Services to donate 100 backpacks to Natha Howell Elementary
SEDALCO Construction Services to donate 100 backpacks to Natha Howell Elementary

By FWBP Staff
person in black jacket holding black backpack
Photo by Luis Quintero on Unsplash

A team from SEDALCO Construction Services will deliver 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to Natha Howell Elementary School Thursday at 11 a.m.
The school supplies will be delivered to families at a later date. No families or students will be present at the Thursday event, the Fort Worth ISD said in an announcement.
The backpacks are filled with notebook paper, spiral notebooks, crayons, pencils, pens, folders, pencil bag, glue sticks, scissors, erasers, pencil sharpeners, a ruler and highlighters.


Natha Howell Elementary School is at 1324 Kings Highway, Fort Worth 76117.
“SEDALCO appreciates the opportunity Fort Worth ISD gives us to serve our community in other ways besides providing quality construction services,” said President and CEO Russ Garrison. “Our schools are at the core of our community, and we see this contribution as an investment in the kids that will be Fort Worth’s future. The great folks that make up our company are excited about the chance to participate in this way.”
Joining the SEDALCO team will be Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner, Director of Community and Strategic Partnerships Peg Murphy, and campus and district administrators.
– FWBP Staff

