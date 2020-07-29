84.2 F
St. Paul Lutheran principal named 2020 National Distinguished Principal

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Scott D. Browning, principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Fort Worth, will represent The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS) schools at the 2020 National Distinguished Principal  program.

Scott D. Browning, courtesy photo


The National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) established the program in 1984 to recognize and celebrate elementary and middle-level principals who set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for the students, families and staffs in their learning communities.
“Mr. Browning was nominated and chosen by his peers through a nationwide search process and is one of three private school educators selected by NAESP,” said Rebecca Schmidt, director of School Ministry for the LCMS.
“The most important thing I do every day is interact with the faculty, staff and students,” Browning said.
Browning holds a bachelor of science in education from Concordia University in Nebraska and a master’s in educational administration from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
The 2020 class of distinguished principals will be honored during a planned two-day event in Washington, D.C. that will culminate with an awards banquet on Oct. 23.

