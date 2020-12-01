32.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Education A&M System Regents OK Tarleton Analytical Policing Institute
EducationGovernment

A&M System Regents OK Tarleton Analytical Policing Institute

By FWBP Staff
Tarleton Fort Worth Campus rendering

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved creation of Tarleton State University’s Institute for Predictive and Analytical Policing Sciences, a part of the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies.

“The institute comes at a time when racial profiling, use of force and increased police officer safety are of national concern,” Tarleton President James Hurley said in a news release. “The institute will strengthen the criminal justice community worldwide by encouraging policies and practices based on robust academic research.”

The institute was created to foster evidence-based research in predictive policing – the application of analytical quantitative techniques to identify likely targets for police intervention and prevent crime or solve past crimes through statistical predictions.

“We expect the institute to lead efforts toward a better understanding of criminal justice data,” said institute Director Alex del Carmen, Associate Dean of the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies. “Our first steps will involve analyzing racial profiling data across the state with the intent of better understanding patterns and practices.”

Additionally, the institute will support faculty and doctoral students’ needs for research; conduct projects with law enforcement agencies for actionable intelligence; and facilitate research seminars and partnerships throughout the country.

