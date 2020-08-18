95 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Education Tarleton anticipates record fall enrollment despite pandemic
Education

Tarleton anticipates record fall enrollment despite pandemic

By FWBP Staff

Tarleton Fort Worth campus 8-05-19

Other News

Education

Tarleton officially joins NCAA Division I, Western Athletic Conference

FWBP Staff -
Reclassification from NCAA Division II to Division I is complete as Tarleton State University became the ninth full-time member of the Western...
Read more
Education

Tarleton plans to see students face to face for fall semester

FWBP Staff -
Tarleton State University President James Hurley announced May 1that the school will be prepared for students to safely return for in-person classes...
Read more
Culture

Tarleton partners with Texas Folklore Society

FWBP Staff -
STEPHENVILLE – A pair of iconic organizations, each with a legacy encompassing more than a century of Texas history, have joined forces....
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The hit to fall 2020 enrollment that some predicted may not happen at Tarleton State University. An unofficial tally, with two days before final numbers are in on Aug. 18, showed the university up 5 percent from a year ago for a record enrollment topping 14,000.
The incoming freshman class also promises to be the largest ever, beating the previous high of 2,163 students in 2016 by nearly 5 percent and last year’s class size by nearly 10 percent.
More records: If the numbers hold, Tarleton will boast more than 5,000 students who report an ethnicity other than white, up 6 percent over 2019 and 70 percent over 2014. Of that number, more than 3,000 are Hispanic, bringing the university closer to its goal of official recognition as an Hispanic-serving institution.
And for the first time, enrollment in graduate programs is expected to exceed 2,000, an almost 16 percent jump from last fall. Undergraduate numbers are up almost 4 percent.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has cast clouds of uncertainty over colleges around the country, it’s a bright day at Tarleton,” said university President James Hurley. “During these most uncertain times, faculty and staff have gone above and beyond to ensure that our students feel connected, engaged and valued.”
While students completed spring and summer semesters online, Tarleton faculty and staff worked to prepare university locations for a safe fall opening, with classes starting Aug. 20. Instruction will take place in three formats – face-to-face in classroom, remote synchronous and asynchronous classes, and online – providing greater choice to manage coursework, the university said.
Tarleton will practice physical distancing, require face coverings and continue increased sanitation and deep cleaning of facilities throughout the semester.
“We’ve taken the precautions that will make fall 2020 an outstanding semester while ensuring the safety and well-being of our students,” Hurley said. “It looks different. It feels different. Still, it is Tarleton, a community defined by determination, passion and an unwavering commitment to student success.”
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleNew partner at Pham Harrison
Next articleFort Worth managed service provider honored
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Education

OSU sorority isolated after 23 women test positive for COVID

AP News -
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Women living at an off-campus sorority house at Oklahoma State University have been placed in isolation and are...
Read more
Culture

Fort Worth Country Day School founder and former Star-Telegram writer dies

FWBP Staff -
Betty Claire Schmid Dupree McKnight, known to her competitors as “The Iron Duchess” and to the other half...
Read more
Culture

Robert Rhodes, longtime professor at TCU, dies of COVID complications

FWBP Staff -
Robert Rhodes, JD., professor of professional practice in management and leadership at the Neeley School of Business at TCU, passed away on...
Read more
Education

HSC hires U.S. principal deputy assistant secretary for health as chief strategy officer

FWBP Staff -
Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health, will join The University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC)...
Read more
Education

Wyoming investigators reopen case of skeleton found in 1998 with help from HSC

AP News -
By EMILY MIEURE Jackson Hole News & GuideJACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wearing black gloves, Sgt. Clay Platt opens a box full of...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101