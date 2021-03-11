Tarleton Gears Up for Spring ’21 Homecoming

STEPHENVILLE — It’s not the traditional time of year for Tarleton State University’s Homecoming celebration, but traditional activities will still be part of the deal.

Each day of Homecoming week, March 15-20, Tarleton campuses will buzz with activities starting with the Faculty and Staff Alumni Luncheon and S’mores Kickoff on Monday followed by Tuesday’s purple pancakes in Stephenville, the university said in a news release.

With social distancing protocols in place, pancakes will be served “to go,” with no seating in the dining hall. Students may eat on the outside patio or, if it rains, in the Thompson Student Center.

The Yell Contest, Yell Bingo, Snake Dance and Beating of the Drum are all on Wednesday’s schedule, followed by a concert Thursday celebrating the Purple Poo.

Yell performances will be streamed live to Memorial Stadium where spectators may watch on the video board. After all participants have performed, they will walk to Memorial Stadium for announcement of the winners.

Wednesday and Thursday feature events at Tarleton outreach campuses, too. In Waco the Homecoming Hoedown and Launching of the Ducks are scheduled for Wednesday, while Midlothian hosts Launching of the Ducks on Thursday. Fort Worth supporters will have their own purple pancakes Thursday.

The bonfire tops Friday’s activities, which also include the J. Dixon White Homecoming Golf Tournament, the Welcome Home Bash and the Alumni Homecoming Kickoff Social.

Shuttle buses begin running to the bonfire site from the Tarleton Rec Center and from City Park at 5:30 p.m. Lighting is set for 7:45.

Tarleton faces off against former Lone Star Conference grid foe Midwestern State at 6 p.m. Saturday, capping a week of purple-tinged happenings.

To gear up for Saturday’s game, Tarleton alumni will be treated to the Homecoming Parade as well as the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Breakfast, the Memorial Homecoming 5K, the Welcome Home Breakfast and Watch Party, and, of course, tailgating at Texan Alley.

For more information visit: https://www.tarleton.edu/homecoming/index.html