Tarleton, McLennan Ink Historic Transfer Partnership

STEPHENVILLE — One of the fastest growing regional universities in the country and one of the top five community colleges in Texas cemented an agreement March 23 as a national prototype to boost educational opportunities for transfer students who graduate from two-year schools.

As part of its Distinguished College Partnership, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships, from $500 and $2,000, to McLennan Community College transfer students with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Awards will be divided between fall and spring semesters based on enrollment and will be renewable up to three years with satisfactory academic progress.

The multimillion-dollar investment aligns with the 122-year vision of Tarleton’s founder to provide a high-quality university education to students who otherwise might not have the chance.

“John Tarleton dreamed of an institution of opportunity – a comprehensive regional university,” said President James Hurley. “It’s important that we continue to deepen our historic commitment to educational attainment and affordability. Many of the MCC students who transfer will be the first in their family to earn a bachelor’s degree. They’re forging a path for generations to come.”

A member of MCC’s University Center in Waco for almost 20 years, Tarleton offers more than 30 undergraduate, graduate and certificate opportunities, including a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies, and boasts a spring 2021 enrollment of 1,034.

“Our long and vibrant partnership with Tarleton State is critical to McLennan Community College and particularly to the people of McLennan County,” said MCC President Johnette McKown. “These new scholarships will open doors to our students as they strive for careers and a better life for their families.”

Degree-related pathways that make it easy for MCC students to transfer to Tarleton – saving dollars and class hours – are the hallmark of the long-standing relationship. The University Center partnership includes dual admission at both schools, reverse transfer of Tarleton coursework to McLennan programs, and a financial aid consortium.

“Simply put, McLennan County matters to us,” Hurley said. “Helping students in our own backyard is the right thing to do. They are destined to be our leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their future.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other two-year colleges in the region, in concert with the President’s Transfer Guaranteed Award Program. T-GAP assures scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,500 per year for students admitted from two-year colleges. Award amounts are enhanced for students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished College Partners.

For more information on T-GAP, go to https://www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/Transfer-GAP.html