Tarleton State expands course offerings at Fort Worth campus

Tarleton State University’s Fort Worth campus will offer first- and second-year courses beginning this fall. The new course offerings will be available for 24 undergraduate programs, with more expected in 2025.

The university’s 80-acre campus just off Chisholm Trail Parkway in southwest Fort Worth previously offered courses only for upper-level and graduate students. With the new offerings. future first-year students will be able to attend Tarleton State in either Stephenville or Fort Worth, the university said in a news release.

“Creating this level of access and opportunity to students at our Fort Worth campus is critical,” said Tarleton State President Dr. James Hurley. “The addition of these lower-level courses continues to display our commitment to meeting workforce needs in the nation’s fastest growing metropolitan city. I am proud of everyone on our team for working together to make this a reality.”

Lower-division courses from Tarleton’s College of Education, College of Health Sciences, School of Kinesiology, College of Liberal and Fine Arts and Dr. Sam Pack College of Business will be offered in a range of programs including accounting, general business, human resource management, marketing, information technology, communication sciences and disorders, sport management, nutrition science, pre-nursing, social work, communication studies, criminal justice, education and psychology, the university said.

Prospective students can visit the university website to view a full list of available programs and to apply. Class registration is also available.

“One of our greatest hopes for expanding academic offerings at Tarleton Fort Worth is to provide an additional option for access, opportunity and affordability,” said Dr. Rachael Capua, dean of Tarleton Fort Worth and vice president for external operations. “We stand ready to serve students, our community and existing Tarleton Texans as we embark on an exciting new journey for this growing 80-acre master plan.”

The first building on Tarleton State’s Fort Worth campus opened in August 2019 and construction of a second building is underway. Providing more than 100,000 square feet of classroom and specialized lab space, the new four-story Interprofessional Education (IPE) Building is scheduled to open this summer, with classes starting in August. The state-of-the-art space will aim to increase access to quality health care and education, two pressing needs in the region and beyond, Tarleton said.

Classroom, laboratory and collaboration areas will be housed in the IPE Building, along with high-fidelity simulation and clinical skills suites. The learning spaces will generate hands-on training opportunities and instruction for students. The building will also house a room providing seating for 250 guests to host community-wide events, workshops, lectures and programming.

With Tarleton Fort Worth welcoming its inaugural first- and second-year classes this fall, enrollment projections at the campus are expected to reach up to 10,000 students within the next six years, in line with the university’s “Tarleton Forward 2030” strategic plan.

A founding member of The Texas A&M System, Tarleton State will celebrate its 125th anniversary this fall. The university has nearly 17,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Bryan and online.