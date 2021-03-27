Tarleton, TCC pact boosts opportunities for transfer students

As part of its Distinguished College Partnership, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships, from $500 to $2,000, to Tarrant County College transfer students beginning fall 2021.

More than 22 percent of Tarleton’s transfer students come from TCC, making it one of the university’s top academic partners – a collaboration that includes dual admission, transfer pathways, a financial aid consortium, and use of shared space on the fifth floor of TCC’s Trinity River West Fork Building in downtown Fort Worth.

Awards will be divided between fall and spring semesters based on enrollment and will be renewable up to three years with satisfactory academic progress. Students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be enrolled at least half time to qualify. Application fees will be waived for those with demonstrated need, Tarleton said in a news release.

The multimillion-dollar investment aligns with the 122-year vision of Tarleton’s founder to provide a high-quality university education to those who otherwise might not have the chance.

“Our long and vibrant history with Tarrant County College dates back more than a quarter of a century. Some of the brightest students in Texas start at TCC then transfer to Tarleton. Many are the first in their family to earn a bachelor’s degree, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their future,” said President James Hurley.

“We truly appreciate our relationship with Tarleton,” said TCC Chancellor Eugene Giovannini. “These new scholarships will provide Tarrant County College students, particularly part-time students, greater opportunities to fulfill their academic dreams.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other two-year colleges in the region, in concert with the President’s Transfer Guaranteed Award Program. T-GAP assures scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,500 per year for students admitted from two-year colleges. Award amounts are enhanced for students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished College Partners.

For more information on T-GAP, go to https://www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/Transfer-GAP.html.