Tarrant County College announces return to campus for Fall 2021

Tarrant County College says that all TCC campuses are planning for in-person, on-campus learning for the Fall 2021 semester.

TCC’s reopening plan is based on current trends nationally, statewide and locally, including COVID-19 protocols and vaccination administration in the Tarrant County and metroplex area, the college said in an announcement.

Returning to campus operations that will be more similar to those seen before COVID-19 pandemic forced a shift to remote learning, including coursework and activities, will be consistent with Center for Disease Control (CDC), Tarrant County Public Health and local health professionals guidance related to the pandemic as the fall season draws closer.

Planning includes teaching in classrooms, reopening all campuses/facilities and offering a full slate of student programming. Return to work plans for employees are currently being developed as well.

“The entire Tarrant County College community is looking forward to reconnecting on campus with our dedicated students, faculty and staff,” said TCC Chancellor Eugene Giovannini. “TCC’s reopening will prioritize the health and safety of the campus community, plus the excellent academic and co-curricular experience throughout the College.”

In March 2020, TCC successfully pivoted to remote learning for 47,000 students, offered loaner tablets and other devices to help them continue their academic journeys, and provided Emergency Assistance grants to students experiencing financial hardship.

Fall 2021 registration will be open to all students on May 10. At $64 per credit hour (or $960 for a 15-hour semester), TCC offers more than 70 fields of study, 82 associate degree programs, 132 certificates of completion and more than 200 technical programs.

For students looking to pursue a bachelor’s degree, TCC currently has more than 80 transfer agreements with four-year colleges and universities throughout the state and online, allowing transfer students the opportunity to significantly reduce the cost of their baccalaureate degrees by completing their first two years at TCC before transfer.

For students needing to get into the workplace quickly, TCC offers approximately 42 career and technical programs through which students may earn the credentials they need in 12 months or fewer (www.tccd.edu/42ways ). Additionally, with nearly 200 student clubs and organizations, TCC students enjoy a wide variety social and personal enrichment options to complement their academic journeys.

Students new to TCC can receive online assistance with the admissions and registration process by visiting www.tccd.edu/admission