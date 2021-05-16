Tarrant County College board certifies election results, seats two new members

The Tarrant County College Board of Trustees canvassed the results from the May 1 election at a special meeting May 12, adding two new members and two incumbents.



Teresa Ayala was re-elected in District 1, new trustee Jeanne Deakyne won in District 2, new trustee Shannon Wood was elected in District 3 and incumbent the Rev. Leonard Hornsby was elected to fill an unexpired term in District 5.

The board had appointed Hornsby to fill the District 5 seat vacated by Pastor Michael Evans, who resigned after becoming mayor of Mansfield. Hornsby took the oath of office during the Feb. 11 trustee work session meeting.



Three candidates filed for the District 5 race – Hornsby, Sherry McCullouch and Christi Clanton.

McCullouch withdrew from the race in early April, saying that an unexpected change in her life “will prevent me from having the extra time and attention needed to fulfill the duties as a trustee.” The withdrawal came too late for her name to be removed from the ballot.



She was the leading voter getter in the election, drawing 7,656 votes to Hornsby’s 6,477 and Clanton’s 6,459. Per election rules, Hornsby was declared winner in the race, TCCD said in a news release.



Hornsby is the executive pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Mansfield, a position he’s held since 2007. He was sworn in by former trustee Evans, who is the senior pastor of the Mansfield-based church.



Votes in the races:

District 1: Teresa Ayala (9,891 votes); Jeremy Sixtos (2,825 votes).

District 2: Shannon Wood (18,169 votes); Incumbent Conrad C. Heede (9,139 votes).

District 3: Jeannie Deakyne (11,048 votes); Stephen Chacko (3,775 votes).

District 5: Sherry McCullouch (7,656 votes); Leonard Hornsby (6,477 votes); Christi Clanton (6,459 votes).



The official election results were ratified on a 7-0 unanimous vote.