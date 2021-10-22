Tarrant County College opens new center for workforce training

Tarrant County College has announced that in order to meet the growing demand for a highly skilled workforce, it has opened the Office of Corporate Solutions and Economic Development at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth.

The new Corporate Center for Learning & Development sprawls across 35,000 square feet and aims to provide companies with training and skills development opportunities tailored to their employment base, the college said in a news release. The office also brings solutions to companies looking to move or relocate to the North Texas region.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide exceptional customized and turnkey workforce solutions for businesses across the region,” said Shannon Bryant, executive vice president for TCC’s Corporate Solutions and Economic Development office.

“Further bolstering Tarrant County’s economic development initiatives, we also work to provide those same solutions to companies looking to move to the area as well. The customization of our programming allows for us to meet employers where they truly are in an ever-evolving business dynamic,” Bryant said.

Understanding that an effective learning and development strategy is the foundation of any successful organization, the Corporate Solutions and Economic Development department offers tailored solutions to companies that help achieve strong employee engagement, increased profits and overall improved efficiency.

TCC works with community partner companies, such as Hillwood, to train and retain existing customer bases and attract new companies to the region.

“Our partnership with TCC goes back many years, and we believe that it’s more important now than ever before to provide our customers with a workforce that is highly skilled and better prepared for the changing workplace,” said Mercedes Bolen, vice president of external affairs of Hillwood. “TCC works with our customers to support their business initiatives through leadership training, upskilling, and development, but also provides solutions to customers looking to make the move to North Texas.”

The Corporate Center for Learning & Development is centrally located in AllianceTexas, on the third floor of the Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics.

Sitting on Alliance Airport’s runway, the Corporate Center for Learning & Development was designed with careful thought and planning, keeping corporate business needs at the center of every finishing touch, the news release said.

The facility can serve as a training center and a remote workspace for coaching or strategic planning sessions and is equipped to host large events such as a trade show or networking event.