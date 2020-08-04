85.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 3, 2020
Education

Tarrant County COVID-19 Child Care Task Force launches survey

By FWBP Staff
Hand writing inscription "Child Care" with marker, concept

Other News

Government

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed Monday afternoon...
Read more
Sports

Big 12 to allow teams to play 1 nonconference football game

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football WriterBig 12 schools agreed Monday night to play one nonconference football game this year to...
Read more
Government

Black Dallas church alleges intimidation by pro-police rally

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A predominantly Black Dallas church active in the "Black Lives Matter" movement alleges a pro-police rally tried to intimidate...
Read more
Sports

Golden Knights rally for 5-3 playoff win over Stars

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Will Carrier scored the tiebreaker with 5:12 left in the game, Robin Lehner had 24 saves and the...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County COVID School-Age Child Care Task Force is seeking information from parents to help support solutions to assist with their child care needs for school age children (ages 4-18).
The Task Force is seeking input from the county’s leaders and agencies.


Here is the link for the survey:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/schoolagedparentsurvey
A news release said it will take about five minutes to complete and will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 6. Results will be shared with county and city leaders to better understand the need and urgency of child care assistance.


If parents have children ages 0-12 and are in need of child care, Best Place For Kids offers available licensed child care through a convenient search.
For more information please visit: https://find.bestplace4kids.com/families
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleStocks rally worldwide, S&P 500 back to within 3% of record
Next articleGolden Knights rally for 5-3 playoff win over Stars
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Education

Gov. Abbott says local health officials can shut schools only in limited circumstances

Texas Tribune -
By Aliyya Swaby, The Texas Tribune July 31, 2020 "Gov. Abbott says local health...
Read more
Culture

Local student donates $6,000 to Loan-A-Life Jacket Program

FWBP Staff -
Rohan Rumalla, a 17-year-old student at Southlake Carroll Senior High School, knows about drowning. Ten years ago he...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth Library hosts SCORE Live “Ask an Expert” panel for business owners

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Public Library and SCORE Fort Worth are partnering to host a SCORE Live “Ask an Expert”...
Read more
Education

New assistant principal at John T. White

FWBP Staff -
Ernest Thomas has been named the new assistant principal of the Leadership Academy at John T. White Elementary School, one of...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth ISD trustees delay school opening to Sept. 8

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education voted 8 to 1 July 30 to delay the opening of...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX