Tarrant County COVID-19 Child Care Task Force launches survey

Tarrant County COVID School-Age Child Care Task Force is seeking information from parents to help support solutions to assist with their child care needs for school age children (ages 4-18).

The Task Force is seeking input from the county’s leaders and agencies.



Here is the link for the survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/schoolagedparentsurvey

A news release said it will take about five minutes to complete and will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 6. Results will be shared with county and city leaders to better understand the need and urgency of child care assistance.



If parents have children ages 0-12 and are in need of child care, Best Place For Kids offers available licensed child care through a convenient search.

For more information please visit: https://find.bestplace4kids.com/families

– FWBP Staff