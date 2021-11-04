Tarrant education organization names new executive director

The Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3), a collaborative organization focused on education in the county, on Nov. 1 announced its next Executive Director, Natalie Young Williams, J.D.

A solutions-oriented and visionary leader with more than 15 years of work experience in leading next-stage organizational growth in both nonprofit and educational sectors, Williams brings her combined passion for student achievement and demonstrated organizational success to lead the T3 team, according to a news release from the organization.

“Natalie has a demonstrated track record of leading high performing teams focused on boosting student outcomes across the K-12 and higher education spectrum,” said Rose Bradshaw, President and CEO of North Texas Community Foundation. “We know she will be the right leader to shape T3’s long-term strategy and bolster the systematic changes as we grow and mature as an organization through the industry and community connection experience she brings to the table.”

Williams joins T3 after serving as the chief of staff and director of institutional advancement at Paul Quinn College (PQC), where she forged corporate and community alliances to advance the growth goals of the PQC Corporate Work Program and the development initiatives of the college. Williams has more than a decade of experience creating sustainable solutions to raise student achievement and pipelines to full-time employment.

Prior to joining Paul Quinn, Williams was the chief of staff and senior vice president of achievement solutions and corporate strategy for EdisonLearning. While at EdisonLearning, Williams managed the strategic alliance with Magic Johnson Enterprises and was the executive director of Friends of Magic, a corporate and community engagement initiative for the national network of Magic Johnson Bridgescape Academies.

Williams aims to continue T3’s progress by growing corporate and university partnerships and strategic alliances with community organizations. Williams received her JD from Vanderbilt University Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Journalism from Arizona State University.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker was the founding CEO of T3. She remains on the board of directors.