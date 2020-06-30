TCU EMBA score high in Economist ranking

In the 2020 ranking by The Economist of Executive MBA programs around the world, TCU Executive MBA ranks No. 13 in the world (up from 18 in the previous ranking) and, once again, number 1 in Texas and the Big 12 Conference. Texas schools in the world ranking include TCU at 13, A&M at 37, Rice at 44, UT-Austin at 45 and SMU at 47.

The Economist collected quantitative data from schools and surveyed current students and recent graduates for the rankings, released every two years.

“Our faculty and staff put their exceptional skills to work for the TCU EMBA experience, so our executive students thrive in an environment of strong curriculum, outstanding faculty, an agile approach to strategic leadership and a personal approach to career development. The result is one of the best programs in the world,” said Suzanne Carter, management professor and executive director of the Executive MBA program at the TCU Neeley School of Business.

TCU EMBA is an accredited 18-month program designed for successful executives, entrepreneurs and high-potential managers with a focus on developing agile, strategic business leaders. Average age is 39 with an average of 11 years managerial experience. Classes take place on alternating weekends. For more information visit www.emba.tcu.edu.

TCU Neeley School of Business EMBA World Rank Facilities 1 Student Rating of Faculty Quality 2 Faculty Quality 4 Career Progression 4 Program Quality 5 Work Experience 10

Overall Rankings Top EMBA World Rank University of California at Berkeley – Haas (US) 1 Northwestern University – Kellogg (US) 2 IE University/Brown University (Spain/US) 3 Northwestern/WHU-Beisheim (US/Germany) 4 Yale School of Management (US) 5 University of Warwick (UK) 6 University of Navarra – IESB (Spain) 7 IMD (Switzerland) 8 Northwestern /York – Schulich (US/Canada) 9 UCLA/NUS (US/Singapore) 10 University of Oxford – Saïd (UK) 11 University of Mannheim/ESSEC (Germany/France) 12 Texas Christian University – Neeley (US) 13 Cornell University – Johnson (US) 14

For the complete ranking visit www.economist.com/whichmba.