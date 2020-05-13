TCU names dean of the Mary Couts Burnett Library

Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at Texas Christian University, has appointed Tracy Hull dean of the Mary Couts Burnett Library. Her new role will begin July 1, 2020.

“Tracy is a cherished member of the TCU community and we’re fortunate to have her accept the role as dean of the library,” Dahlberg said in a news release. “In her 13 years at TCU, Tracy has helped transform the library into a premier informational resources center for students and faculty.”

Hull has been an associate dean of the library since 2007. In her new role, she will be responsible for providing leadership for the library and the TCU.

Hull began her career at Duke University and served at Georgia State University and Drexel University before coming to TCU. She is an active member of both the American Library Association and Texas Library Association.

Hull holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Science, Master of Arts in Art History and Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.