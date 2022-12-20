TCU names Neeley School dean as university president

Daniel Pullin has been named president of Texas Christian University. Pullin, who has been serving as John V. Roach Dean of the TCU Neeley School of Business, will begin his new role Feb. 1, 2023.

Pullin was chosen after a nationwide search, TCU said in a news release.

“Daniel is an inspiring leader and cares deeply about our community, which has been built upon academic excellence and an unmatched student experience,” Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. said. “For the past four years he has been passionate about his role as John V. Roach Dean of the Neeley School of Business, and he will use that same energy and expansive vision to make an impact as TCU’s president.”

As president, Pullin will report to the chancellor and will be responsible for overall operations supporting and enhancing the university’s academic mission. He will provide executive leadership to advance the mission, vision and values of TCU, the release said.

“Daniel will work closely with me and the cabinet to help usher in a new era for TCU under the exciting spotlight of TCU’s sesquicentennial year,” Boschini said. “This includes maintaining the level of excellence for which our community is known, especially our culture of belonging, academic impact and engagement. We share this focus on investing in our people and our community.”

Pullin said he is “honored and humbled” by the appointment.

“Four years ago, this community welcomed me and my family with the kindness and generosity that only Horned Frogs can offer. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve TCU in a greater capacity, as I’ve seen firsthand the transformational power of what a TCU education can provide.”

In addition to serving as dean, Pullin is also a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation. Since joining TCU in 2019, he has utilized his combined experience in higher education along with an early foundation in leading corporations and private industry to serve as a steward for the Neeley School, which has seen faculty and staff growth, curriculum innovation and increased national visibility.

Prior to joining TCU Neeley School of Business, Pullin was dean of the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma, where he also served as university vice president. Before transitioning to higher education, Pullin worked for global consultancy McKinsey & Company and the private equity firm Hicks Muse Tate & Furst and its portfolio companies.

Pullin earned his undergraduate degrees from the University of Oklahoma, an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Oklahoma.

A presidential transition team led by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kathy Cavins-Tull will be appointed to help plan and prepare for the Investiture of the new president to take place in early fall 2023.