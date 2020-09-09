74.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Education TCU Neeley appoints director for inclusive excellence
EducationHuman Resources

TCU Neeley appoints director for inclusive excellence

By FWBP Staff
Ann Tasby Neeley School of Business ON NEWSMAKERS Credit: Leo Wesson

Other News

Education

Bones of a career: Local criminologist helps victims with grief

Paul Harral -
My Friend Fresno Ebook available now. Pre-order hardcover version, plush doll and puzzles.
Read more
Sports

Big 12 nearing kickoff with games not being played is stark reminder

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterWith most Big 12 teams getting ready to play season openers this weekend, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby feels...
Read more
Sports

Coronavirus cases postpone TCU-SMU game, the season’s first college football matchup involving a Texas Big 12 team

Texas Tribune -
By Sami Sparber, The Texas Tribune Sept. 5, 2020 "Coronavirus cases postpone TCU-SMU game,...
Read more
Sports

New details for Patterson in his 20th season heading TCU

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson goes into his 20th season as TCU's head coach paying...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/


Ann Tasby, instructor of accounting and faculty liaison for TCU’s National Association for Black Accountants and the TCU Accounting Career Awareness Program, is TCU Neeley’s inaugural director for Inclusive Excellence.


Tasby will develop and lead a school-wide Inclusive Excellence strategy, framework, activation and accountability system for historically underrepresented students, plus a recruitment and retention plan for diverse faculty and staff, to enrich the TCU Neeley academic experience and culture of connection, the school said in a news release.

Ann Tasby headshot.jpg Credit: Neeley School of Business


“I am confident in Ann’s ability to make a substantial and noticeable difference based on her tremendous success in Inclusive Excellence areas of TCU Neeley already,” said Daniel Pullin, the John V. Roach Dean of the Neeley School of Business.
Tasby led the launch of the TCU student chapter of the Neeley National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) in 2019, which in its inaugural year tripled membership and was named Chapter of the Year for the Western United States. Tasby also introduced the Accounting Careers Awareness Program (ACAP) at TCU, a free high-school summer program to bridge the opportunity gap for historically underrepresented students. “Ann has established important relationships across campus to ensure alignment between our school-level efforts in Inclusive Excellence and those of TCU as a whole, and her combination of higher education and professional experience as a licensed CPA certify strong alliances between TCU Neeley and industry leaders,” Pullin said.


Tasby joined TCU in 2017 as an accounting instructor with more than 20 years of professional experience helping Fortune 500 companies successfully mitigate business risk, reduce operating costs and improve business processes. She has worked extensively in Latin America, Europe and Africa serving a global client base for two of the Big 4 accounting firms. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. She has served as a leader for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout her career and served on nonprofit boards with that focus.


Current TCU Neeley Inclusive Excellence programs include TCU NABA; TCU ACAP; a new undergraduate course, “Leading a Diverse Workforce;” MBA scholarships for the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Graduate Students of Color mentoring circle; Women to the Power of 10; Amplify Women in Sales; at-need funding for undergraduate Microsoft Certification preparation and exams; and need-based funding for business attire.

Previous articleNBC 5 News creates podcast with extended access to Lone Star Politics
Next articleAt Home launches collection with Fort Worth connection
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Education

Two new board members at Foundation for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
The Foundation for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth (YWLA) welcomes two new members to its board of directors in...
Read more
Government

Don Boren and Wanda Conlin recognized for commitment to East Fort Worth planning

FWBP Staff -
Two longtime and vocal supporters of East Fort Worth will be honored this month...
Read more
Education

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

AP News -
By JUAN LOZANO, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and REBECCA BOONE Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) — Students across the U.S. ran...
Read more
Education

Free workshops offer advice on financing

FWBP Staff -
The Neighborhood Services Department is moving its Financial Empowerment Program online, offering additional webinars on planning to pay for higher education and...
Read more
Human Resources

New partner at Fort Worth law firm

FWBP Staff -
Tyler Bradford Goldthwaite, with experience in real estate, construction, energy, business transactions and litigation, has joined the Business Law section at Cantey...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101