TCU Neeley appoints director for inclusive excellence





Ann Tasby, instructor of accounting and faculty liaison for TCU’s National Association for Black Accountants and the TCU Accounting Career Awareness Program, is TCU Neeley’s inaugural director for Inclusive Excellence.



Tasby will develop and lead a school-wide Inclusive Excellence strategy, framework, activation and accountability system for historically underrepresented students, plus a recruitment and retention plan for diverse faculty and staff, to enrich the TCU Neeley academic experience and culture of connection, the school said in a news release.

Ann Tasby headshot.jpg Credit: Neeley School of Business



“I am confident in Ann’s ability to make a substantial and noticeable difference based on her tremendous success in Inclusive Excellence areas of TCU Neeley already,” said Daniel Pullin, the John V. Roach Dean of the Neeley School of Business.

Tasby led the launch of the TCU student chapter of the Neeley National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) in 2019, which in its inaugural year tripled membership and was named Chapter of the Year for the Western United States. Tasby also introduced the Accounting Careers Awareness Program (ACAP) at TCU, a free high-school summer program to bridge the opportunity gap for historically underrepresented students. “Ann has established important relationships across campus to ensure alignment between our school-level efforts in Inclusive Excellence and those of TCU as a whole, and her combination of higher education and professional experience as a licensed CPA certify strong alliances between TCU Neeley and industry leaders,” Pullin said.



Tasby joined TCU in 2017 as an accounting instructor with more than 20 years of professional experience helping Fortune 500 companies successfully mitigate business risk, reduce operating costs and improve business processes. She has worked extensively in Latin America, Europe and Africa serving a global client base for two of the Big 4 accounting firms. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. She has served as a leader for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout her career and served on nonprofit boards with that focus.



Current TCU Neeley Inclusive Excellence programs include TCU NABA; TCU ACAP; a new undergraduate course, “Leading a Diverse Workforce;” MBA scholarships for the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Graduate Students of Color mentoring circle; Women to the Power of 10; Amplify Women in Sales; at-need funding for undergraduate Microsoft Certification preparation and exams; and need-based funding for business attire.