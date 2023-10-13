TCU surpasses goal, raises $1B-plus for Lead On campaign

Texas Christian University announced Thursday night (Oct. 12) that the university has surpassed its goal for the most ambitious philanthropic campaign in TCU’s 150-year history.

The announcement that more than $1 billion has been committed for “Lead On: A Campaign for TCU” was made during a celebration in the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena with many of TCU’s donors, volunteers, alumni and friends in attendance. The campaign sets a record for the university and places TCU among the leading institutions in the U.S. in terms of comprehensive fundraising efforts, TCU said.

“Thanks to many generous and loyal supporters, Texas Christian University has achieved and surpassed our bold goal for Lead On: A Campaign for TCU,” said Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. “For all of us at TCU, this is an incredible moment to reflect upon the impact of this effort for the future of our university. It is difficult to overstate the importance of this investment by so many who care so deeply about TCU’s students, faculty and staff.”

Officials said the campaign commitments will bolster TCU’s ability to accomplish the four high-level priorities of the university’s “Vision in Action: Lead On” strategic plan:

Strengthen academic profile and reputation

Strengthen the university’s endowment

Strengthen the TCU experience and campus culture

Strengthen the workforce for both employees and graduates

During the celebration on campus, TCU also acknowledged the tremendous level of support the campaign has garnered to date. More than 57,000 TCU supporters participated in the campaign, which was co-chaired by Ronald C. Parker and Dee J. Kelly Jr., members of the TCU Board of Trustees.

The university’s mission is supported by fundraising, which benefits the TCU experience and enhances TCU’s impact, officials said. The endowment grew 118% through the campaign, enabling additional support for key initiatives that increase access to a TCU education and allow for expansion and improvements to the campus experience. Need-based financial aid grew by 185%, from $43 million in 2012 to $123 million in 2022. Forty percent of the total came from TCU alumni, 27% from foundations and 14% from parents. More information about the campaign is available online.

Information for this article was provided by TCU.