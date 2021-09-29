Texas leather company hosts warehouse sale, community event and book drive

Saddleback Leather Co., the largest leather bag company in Texas and the biggest leather bag factory in Mexico, has announced its Texas-sized warehouse/garage sale. The sale will include new, used, old and rare goods as well as hundreds of whole leather hides at up to 75% off. Guests will receive a free gift upon attending and the chance to enter raffles to win brand new leather bags.

The warehouse sale is on Sept. 29 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., located at 600 Railhead Road Suite 200, Fort Worth, Texas. A taco truck serving dinner will be parked at the event beginning at 4 p.m. until the sale’s close. Saddleback Leather Co. showroom will also be open during the event.

“We love being a part of the Fort Worth community and are looking forward to seeing old and new faces at this once-a-year event for the entire family,” said Dave Munson, founder and CEO of Saddleback Leather Co. We look forward to meeting you and getting a chance to share our story – what we do and why we do it – with you.”

Dave and Suzette Munson founded Saddleback Leather Co. with a desire to reach people for the Kingdom of God. While living in Mexico, Dave Munson had a leather bag hand-made. When he returned to the U.S., he received numerous compliments on the piece, creating opportunities to talk to strangers and get to know people. It was this experience which led to the idea that high-quality leather bags could be an avenue to reach people and impact their lives.

“We want to be a company that provides quality products and also a company that makes a big impact,” said Suzette Munson. “We started Saddleback Leather Co. with the dreams of reaching people through our work, and it’s exciting to see God placing opportunities at our hands.”

To help provide quality education for their Mexican employees’ families, they established Lion’s Heart Academy in Leon, Mexico, offering premier education with an English-based curriculum. The school officially opened on Sept. 4, 2021, and kicked off its first day on Sept. 6.

Saddleback Leather Co. is inviting members of the community to help fill the shelves of the school’s library by bringing a fun children’s book for donation to the warehouse sale.

Other ways to offer support to this new school include purchasing a book on the Amazon Wish List (https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/genericItemsPage/30ULH8KQP89JB) or donating through Fundrazr (https://fundrazr.com/buildaschool?ref=ab_0Pd4cEvvCVB0Pd4cEvvCVB)