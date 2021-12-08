Texas Wesleyan stadium receives $2.5M gift from dealership

Plans for a new stadium at Texas Wesleyan University are gaining ground.

Moritz Dealerships has pledged a gift of $2.5 million in support of a new stadium at Texas Wesleyan University. Moritz Dealership’s contribution is the second leadership-level gift received toward the stadium project, bringing the total raised to $7.5 million. In November, Texas Wesleyan trustee Karen Cramer pledged a gift of $5 million to support the construction of a new stadium named in her honor. Cramer’s commitment is the first leadership-level gift received for the stadium project.

In honor of this latest contribution, the field house at the new stadium will be named for Moritz Dealerships.

The $16.5-million stadium project, which will be located a block north of E. Rosedale Street between Binkley Street and Nashville Avenue, will be built in three phases:

Practice field and lighting NCAA-certified track Bleachers, press box, field house and concessions.

A stadium at Texas Wesleyan has been in discussion since 2017, when football returned to the university after a 76-year hiatus. Now in its fifth season, Texas Wesleyan football has brought heightened media attention to campus, increased school spirit, and bolstered both recruitment and diversity.

“The impact of previous philanthropy from Moritz Dealerships and the Moritz family has already been life-changing for many of our students,” said Texas Wesleyan University President Frederick G. Slabach. “Moritz Partners has been a faithful sponsor for our annual Wesleyan 5K race since the inaugural event in 2016. Additionally, John David and Leslie Moritz have a deeply-held passion for helping young people and they have demonstrated this each year by providing scholarship support to Texas Wesleyan students. It is my honor to witness their generosity first-hand. We have so much to be thankful for because of donors like the Moritz family and Moritz Dealerships.”

In addition to sponsoring the annual Wesleyan 5K and providing scholarship support, the Moritz family also made a leadership-level gift to the Nick and Lou Martin University Center campaign in 2017.

“Moritz Dealerships and the Moritz family are appreciated and known in Tarrant County and the Greater Metroplex for their generosity and community leadership,” said Vice President for Advancement Jerri Schooley. “Having the Moritz name associated with Texas Wesleyan is a privilege and honor. It’s a partnership we are immensely grateful for and highly value.”