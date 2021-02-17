Tarrant County College Board of Trustees welcome Leonard Hornsby

The Tarrant County College Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Rev. Leonard Hornsby to fill the District 5 seat recently vacated by Pastor Michael Evans, who resigned after becoming mayor of Mansfield. Hornsby took the oath during the Feb. 11 trustee work session meeting.



District 5 covers south Arlington and Mansfield, an area served by Tarrant County College Southeast in Arlington. Hornsby’s appointment will run through until May 1, 2021. The May election will decide who will serve the balance of the unexpired term, which ends May 2023.



Hornsby and two others have filed to be on the May ballot.

Currently, Hornsby is the Executive Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Mansfield, a position he’s held since 2007. He was sworn in by former trustee Michael Evans, who is the Senior Pastor of the Mansfield-based church.



Hornsby has been serving his community and country for nearly 50 years. After graduating high school in Waco, he attended McClennan Community College before joining the United States Air Force. Hornsby was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth for several years.



Hornsby earned his associate degree from Tarrant County College in 1978. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Texas at Arlington, two master’s degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and is currently working on a doctorate in leadership studies at Dallas Baptist University.

He is a member of the board of directors for the Tarrant County Mental Health Association and as a Field Consultant for the Office of African American Ministry, Baptist General Convention of Texas.



The TCCD Board of Trustees approves the College budget, sets the district tax rate and approves the policies governing Tarrant County College. The board consists of seven members, all of whom are elected to represent specific geographic areas within Tarrant County.