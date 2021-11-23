Turkey giveaway unites law firm, Fort Worth ISD group, grocery

While holidays are meant to be a happy time, they can be especially difficult for a family in need. Add to that a health crisis due to the global pandemic, food insecurity and a lack of food supplies overall this holiday season, and the challenge becomes even greater.

The Witherite Law Group, along with 1-800-TruckWreck, Fiesta and the Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center, recently addressed this need by giving away 1,000 turkeys to Dallas-Ft. Worth families in need for Thanksgiving.

Though the event on Nov. 19 started at 9 a.m., families from across the metroplex began to gather as early as 6 a.m. at the Fiesta Store located at 4245 E. Berry Street in Fort Worth. Tickets for turkeys were provided on a first-come, first-serve basis until all were distributed, which took less than two hours. The event was free, open to the community and registration was not required.

“What we heard when we were out there handing out turkeys was that this couldn’t have come at a better time. We know that families continue to struggle to pay their bills. Stack that on top of this holiday season, where we are still seeing challenges as a result of the pandemic, as well as supply chain issues and inflation – it compounds everything for everyone – especially those most in need,” said Amy Witherite, founder of the Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck.

“This is a no brainer. Giving away turkeys has been and will always be an opportunity to step up and put food on the table for families that have more important things to worry about. This is not our first event, nor will it be our last. This year we celebrate 13 years of this same type of outreach with Turkey Giveaways – because this really matters to people who need it.”

Witherite noted that nearly four million Texans experience food insecurity every day. Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that resulted, the demand for community-based assistance has been even greater.

She added that while projects such as this are great and helpful, there is always more that can be done in the community.

“We know the holiday season can be difficult for so many individuals and families, and if we’re able to go above and beyond to put food on the table or gifts under the tree, we will do it,” Witherite said. “When it comes to serving the community and helping those in need, there’s never too much you can do. That is why our commitment to giving will always extend beyond the holiday season.”

Among their many projects helping the Metroplex citizens, Witherite is also known for helping residents such as those in the Stop Six neighborhood of Fort Worth. Last school year they gave over $160,000 in college scholarships to graduates and alumni of Dunbar High School and close to $10,000 every school year for student and teacher resources.

Since 2016, they’ve had a coat giveaway for over 250 kids from Cavile Place Apartments.

“Though they have since been moved from their home due to the area being under redevelopment, we want to make sure those children and their siblings are not forgotten this winter,” Witherite said.

This year’s giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brighter Outlook, 4910 Dunbar St.. Santa will be there, along with great local food, and fun activities for the whole family.

They are also supporting the Stop Six Mobile Pantry to help feed 200 families per month. Stop Six is considered a food desert with limited access to fresh produce. With this program, families will not only be able to receive fresh produce, but also fresh meat.

“We are fortunate to have a great relationship with Dr. Carlos Walker and Nakia Cole of the Fort Worth Family Action Center, who have been an integral part in keeping us connected to the needs of the kids, families and residents in the Stop Six area,” Witherite said.

“The holiday season can be a difficult time of year for many and is a big time of giving for us.”

They are also partnering with Minnie’s Food Pantry to box and distribute meals to those in need in the Dallas area. Also, every year they work with Kier’s Hope, a non-profit benefiting persons and families affected by Sickle Cell Disease, to host 10 families whose children have sickle cell for a meal, gifts and of course, Santa Claus.

The team is also sponsoring 27 CPS and homeless teens to ensure they have gifts for the holidays – and this is just what we’re doing in the DFW area. In Georgia, their team is providing meals for kids during Thanksgiving and Christmas break, serving food to the homeless and bringing Christmas cheer to classrooms.

“These are just a few of the events we are working on. But this is about living our mission, which is to improve the lives of our people, our clients and the communities we serve,” she said.

Still, with all she and her folks do, Witherite asks that we all look out for our neighbor. After all, the more who help, the more who will be helped.

“We saw plenty of people waiting for turkeys that did the same – whether it be a senior that couldn’t make it out to pick up a turkey or someone who needed help bringing a turkey and groceries to their car – step in and help,” she said. “If you see someone struggling in your community or can reach out a helping hand to someone in need, now’s the time to do it – we all need a little help these days.”