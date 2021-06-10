Two from Fort Worth area among high school students going to Grammy Camp

Do you know Isaiah Peoples from Fort Worth or Miles Connor of Keller? You might “hear” about them someday. They are among 81 talented high school students from 67 U.S. cities across 17 states have been selected as participants in the 17th annual GRAMMY Camp® program. Peoples is focused on guitar and Connor on songwriting.

The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held virtually from Tues, July 20 to Sat, July 24.

The GRAMMY Museum® announced June 10 that All Time Low, Echosmith, and The War And Treaty will be this year’s guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry.

“GRAMMY Camp is a prime example of the GRAMMY Museum’s mission and education initiatives,” said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. “While the program will be a virtual experience again this year, it remains one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continues to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry.”

This GRAMMY In The Schools® program is presented by the GRAMMY Museum. Additional program support is provided by the Bruno Mars Scholarship Fund, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and the Recording Academy.

GRAMMY Camp has historically taken place in Los Angeles as a five-day summer music experience. This year, in light of COVID-19, GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual interactive experience via digital conferencing. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative online environment. The program features seven music career tracks: Audio Engineering, Electronic Music Production, Music Business, Music Journalism, Songwriting, Vocal Performance, and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.

If Peoples or Connor need some help in the music industry, they might reach out to Camille Sole in Houston, who is in the camp learning more about the music business itself.