Two new board members at Foundation for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth



The Foundation for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth (YWLA) welcomes two new members to its board of directors in 2020. The board consists of 21 members: 16 community members and five members representing the Foundation’s partners, YWLA, Fort Worth ISD and Young Women’s Preparatory Network (YWPN).



“The Foundation is delighted to welcome our new board members who bring an array of skills and experiences,” said Courtney Radcliffe, foundation executive director. “They each have a passion for education and are devoted to forming the next generation of female leaders. Dr. Danika Franks and Dr. Rachael Capua have joined the board during a critical time for Fort Worth and our community, and I look forward to working with them alongside our returning board members as we remain committed to increased needs related to COVID-19 not only at YWLA, but also for our alumnae.”

Rachael Carranza Capua, Ed.D., is a Chancellor’s Scholar from TCU and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in advertising and public relations. She has an associate of arts from Collin College, received her master’s in adult and higher education from the University of Oklahoma, and has a doctoral degree in higher ed leadership and policy from Southern Methodist University.



Professionally, she serves as the founding Director of College & Career Success for Tarrant To & Through (T3), a new local partnership of school districts, colleges, universities, employers, and philanthropic foundations, empowering more students in Tarrant County to earn a postsecondary credential and equipping them to enter the workforce prepared for a successful career.

She is a 2017 Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 honoree and serves on the boards for the Tarrant Area Food Bank, the Center for Transforming Lives, and the TCU Clark Society.



Dr. Danika Franks, M.D. is a board certified emergency medicine physician and currently serves as the assistant dean for student affairs at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine. In this role, Franks oversees the arc of medical student development within the portfolios of medical student well-being, career and professional development, student success, and an executive coaching model known as the Physician Development Coaching Initiative. Her special areas of interest include physician wellness and coaching, and she is a graduate of the Physician Development Coaching Fellowship developed by the school of medicine.

Franks is a graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern University for both medical school and residency and trained at Parkland Hospital.

Returning board members: Tamara Albury, Ex Officio; Principal of Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth; Tracey Amaya, Board Chair; Real Estate Broker with RE/MAX Trinity; Renee Arrington, Governance Chair; President and COO of Pearson Partners International; Laura Baldwin, Treasurer/Finance Chair; President of Waco Bend Asset Management Ltd.; Ashleigh Blaylock, Deputy General Counsel – Litigation, Investigations and Restructuring for TPG; Lane Borrello, President of Public Affairs at GM Financial; Sherry Breed, Chief of Equity and Excellence for FWISD; Brittyn Brender, Director, Client Advisory Team at Tolleson Wealth Management; Kelvin Carlson, Director of Architecture at Jacobs; Lauren Cockerell, Development Chair; President and Founder of Kwedar PR; Jeanelle Davis, Regional Public Affairs Director of BNSF Railway; Tricia Elliott, M.D., Programs & Services Chair; Senior Vice President, Medical, Academic, & Research Affairs and Chief Academic Officer, Designated Institutional Official at JPS Health Network; Berta Fogerson, Chief Academic & Accountability Officer for Young Women’s Preparatory Network; Karen Jones, Vice Chair; Senior Vice President, Community Banking District Manager for Wells Fargo; Lynn McBee, CEO of Young Women’s Preparatory Network; Keonna Roberts, Ed.D.; Director of Operations for Albert Roberts Law, PLLC; Anita Robinson, Banking Center Manager at Colonial Savings; David Saenz, Senior Officer for the Office of Innovation and Transformation at FWISD; and Robin Sanders, Travel Industry Consultant; Former Owner of Sanders Travel Centre.